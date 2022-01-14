Omicron wave sidelines Waco mortuary workers, putting crimp in funeral system

“People who do this job, a majority of them have to sacrifice and prioritize it over the rest of the things going on in their life,” Braulik said. “I mean, there have been days where I've had to reschedule a doctor's appointment three times in a week because we had a call and no one could go.”

Braulik started what was supposed to be a part-time position with Waco Mortuary in August, but she said she hasn’t slowed down much since she clocked more than 40 hours her first week. After two days of answering phones, she went out on her first call to retrieve someone who died at home.

The 21-year-old had seen cadavers during anatomy and physiology classes in high school.

She said she planned to volunteer at Providence Hospice, but decided to work a part-time job at the mortuary instead.

“It really was all hands on deck because we were working with our normal volume of daily calls, in addition to probably two times more hospital calls,” Braulik said.