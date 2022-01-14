Omicron wave sidelines Waco mortuary workers, putting crimp in funeral system

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is proving less deadly than the delta strain did last summer, but Waco Mortuary and surrounding funeral homes are contending with the more contagious variant’s impact on their workers.
Waco Mortuary, the central clearinghouse for deceased bodies in Waco, has four of its 12 employees out sick with COVID-19, said Larry Merrington, CEO of parent company Empath Way.
Merrington said the mortuary supplies services like embalming and cremation to funeral homes and retrieves bodies from homes and the scenes of accidents. He said COVID-19 safety protocols can slow the process down, and busy or understaffed hospitals can have the same impact.
But he’s worried the omicron variant's impact on staff could make things worse.
“Some funeral homes are getting a little testy with me, because they are promising families that they can have the funeral within a few days,” Merrington said. “And that’s just almost impossible, when you look at the sequence of events that has to happen.”
McLennan County has seen 18 COVID-19 related deaths in January as of Friday. That number pales in comparison to the record 107 deaths recorded in August.
A spokesman with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management said the situation doesn’t call for refrigerated trucks, which FEMA sent to McLennan County during the deadliest weeks of the pandemic. But Merrington said he plans Tuesday to meet with McLennan County officials and ask for the refrigerated truck.
He said funeral homes can typically store between three to six decedents at a time, while Waco Mortuary can store about 80.
“What appears to be happening is the decision about employing the emergency system to send us refrigerated trailers again is based upon how many deaths take place, and not on the fact that there's no workers to take care of this,” Merrington said.
Brent Shehorn, owner of Lakeshore Funeral Home and Crematory, said his employees got hit the hardest in December, when 75% of his staff got sick, including him. A skeleton crew of four to five people saw the funeral home through the situation.
On Friday, he was working from his bed after coming down with the flu.
“Delta was really bad,” Shehorn said. “During that time there were capacity constraints. We all had access to the same trailer countywide.”
Even employees who are sick with the omicron variant are still on-call.
Isabella Braulik, 21, tested positive last week, and since then she’s been making phone calls, coordinating removals and staying in contact with deceased people’s loved ones. She said even when there’s not an emergency, people in the death care industry tend to take an all-hands-on-deck approach.
“People who do this job, a majority of them have to sacrifice and prioritize it over the rest of the things going on in their life,” Braulik said. “I mean, there have been days where I've had to reschedule a doctor's appointment three times in a week because we had a call and no one could go.”
Braulik started what was supposed to be a part-time position with Waco Mortuary in August, but she said she hasn’t slowed down much since she clocked more than 40 hours her first week. After two days of answering phones, she went out on her first call to retrieve someone who died at home.
The 21-year-old had seen cadavers during anatomy and physiology classes in high school.
She said she planned to volunteer at Providence Hospice, but decided to work a part-time job at the mortuary instead.
“It really was all hands on deck because we were working with our normal volume of daily calls, in addition to probably two times more hospital calls,” Braulik said.
She said since then, she’s seen over and over again how families struggle to cope with not being able to have any contact with the body of an infected family member in the immediate aftermath of the person’s death, due to COVID-19 hygiene protocols.