On the ballot, where to vote: Nov. 8, 2022 general election

The following are races listed on the McLennan County Elections Office ballots for Nov. 8. Not all voters in the county are eligible to vote in any given race. For more information visit https://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1194/November-8-2022-General-Election.

U.S. Rep. District 17

Pete Sessions (R), Mary Jo Woods (D)

Governor

Greg Abbott (R), Beto O’Rourke (D), Mark Tippetts (L), Delilah Barrios (Green)

Lieutenant governor

Dan Patrick (R), Mike Collier (D) Shanna Steele (L)

Attorney general

Ken Paxton (R), Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D), Mark Ash (L)

State comptroller

Glenn Hegar (R), Janet T. Dudding (D), V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)

Land commissioner

Dawn Buckingham (R), Jay Kleberg, (D) Alfred Molison Jr. (Green)

Agriculture commissioner

Sid Miller (R), Susan Hays (D)

Railroad commissioner

Wayne Christian (R), Luke Warford (D), Jaime Andres Diez (L), Hunter Wayne Crow (Green)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R), Erin A. Nowell (D) Thomas Edward Oxford (L)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R), Amanda Reichek (D)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 9

Evan Young (R), Julia Maldonado (D)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 9

Scott Walker (R), Dana Huffman (D)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III (R), Robert Johnson (D)

State Board of Education, District 14

Evelyn Brooks (R), Tracy Fisher (D)

State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell (R), Jeremy Schroppel (L)

State Rep. District 56

Charles “Doc” Anderson (R), Erin Shank (D)

State Rep. District 13

Angelia Orr (R), Cedric Davis Sr. (D)

McLennan County District Attorney

Josh Tetens (R), Aubrey Robertson (D)

McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner

Donis “D.L.” Wilson (R), Patricia Miller (D)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

C.L. Chase (R), James E. Lee Jr. (D)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Jessica R. Dominguez (R), Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (D)

Axtell ISD school board

(Choose 4) Scott Denton, J.R. Vicha, Brian Hand, Laura Fetsch, Darren Porter

China Spring ISD

Ratifying tax rate of $1.290604 per $100 valuation

Crawford ISD

$10 million school bond

Lorena ISD board

Russ Johnson, Brett Edward Davidson, Corbett H. Boone

Oglesby ISD board

(Choose 4) Joseph Meyers, Kevin Gray, Mike Walter, Dustin LeBlanc, Dustin Roedler, Dalton Campbell

West ISD

Ratifying property tax rate of $1.147534 per $100

Bruceville-Eddy City Council

(Choose 3) Brandon Moore, Graham McGruer, Ricky Wiggins, Cecil Griffin

City of Moody Mayor

Charleen Dowell, Tasha R. Good

Moody City Council

(Choose 2) John Carpenter, Richard Moore

West City Council

(Choose 3) Joe Pustejovsky, Laura Pavlicek, Natalie Kelinske, Matt Miller, Chris Chadwick

Interactive map

Polling places for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election

Polling places

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day:

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave. in Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St. in Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road in Waco

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. in Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St. in McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road in Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave. in Waco

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive in Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.

MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.

Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium, 702 E. Frederick St.

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road

St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave in Waco, parking on Windsor Avenue

University High School, 3201 S. New Road in Waco

The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive

