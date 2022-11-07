On the ballot, where to vote: Nov. 8, 2022 general election

The following are races listed on the McLennan County Elections Office ballots for Nov. 8. Not all voters in the county are eligible to vote in any given race. For more information visit https://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1194/November-8-2022-General-Election.
Tuesday marks Election Day for the 2022 in local, state and U.S. midterm elections, and officials expect solid turnout at McLennan County’s 34 polling locations.
U.S. Rep. District 17
Pete Sessions (R), Mary Jo Woods (D)
Governor
Greg Abbott (R), Beto O’Rourke (D), Mark Tippetts (L), Delilah Barrios (Green)
Lieutenant governor
Dan Patrick (R), Mike Collier (D) Shanna Steele (L)
Attorney general
Ken Paxton (R), Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D), Mark Ash (L)
State comptroller
Glenn Hegar (R), Janet T. Dudding (D), V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)
Land commissioner
Dawn Buckingham (R), Jay Kleberg, (D) Alfred Molison Jr. (Green)
Agriculture commissioner
Sid Miller (R), Susan Hays (D)
Railroad commissioner
Wayne Christian (R), Luke Warford (D), Jaime Andres Diez (L), Hunter Wayne Crow (Green)
Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R), Erin A. Nowell (D) Thomas Edward Oxford (L)
Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R), Amanda Reichek (D)
Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 9
Evan Young (R), Julia Maldonado (D)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 9
Scott Walker (R), Dana Huffman (D)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III (R), Robert Johnson (D)
State Board of Education, District 14
Evelyn Brooks (R), Tracy Fisher (D)
State Senator, District 22
Brian Birdwell (R), Jeremy Schroppel (L)
State Rep. District 56
Charles “Doc” Anderson (R), Erin Shank (D)
State Rep. District 13
Angelia Orr (R), Cedric Davis Sr. (D)
McLennan County District Attorney
Josh Tetens (R), Aubrey Robertson (D)
McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner
Donis “D.L.” Wilson (R), Patricia Miller (D)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
C.L. Chase (R), James E. Lee Jr. (D)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Jessica R. Dominguez (R), Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (D)
Axtell ISD school board
(Choose 4) Scott Denton, J.R. Vicha, Brian Hand, Laura Fetsch, Darren Porter
China Spring ISD
Ratifying tax rate of $1.290604 per $100 valuation
Crawford ISD
$10 million school bond
Lorena ISD board
Russ Johnson, Brett Edward Davidson, Corbett H. Boone
Oglesby ISD board
(Choose 4) Joseph Meyers, Kevin Gray, Mike Walter, Dustin LeBlanc, Dustin Roedler, Dalton Campbell
West ISD
Ratifying property tax rate of $1.147534 per $100
Bruceville-Eddy City Council
(Choose 3) Brandon Moore, Graham McGruer, Ricky Wiggins, Cecil Griffin
City of Moody Mayor
Charleen Dowell, Tasha R. Good
Moody City Council
(Choose 2) John Carpenter, Richard Moore
West City Council
(Choose 3) Joe Pustejovsky, Laura Pavlicek, Natalie Kelinske, Matt Miller, Chris Chadwick
Polling places
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day:
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave. in Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St. in Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road in Waco
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. in Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco
Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd. in Waco
H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St. in McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road in Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court
Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave. in Waco
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive in Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium, 702 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave in Waco, parking on Windsor Avenue
University High School, 3201 S. New Road in Waco
The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive