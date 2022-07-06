Oncor: Wildlife causes hourlong Hewitt outage affecting 6,800 customers

Damage caused by wildlife knocked out electricity Wednesday afternoon to portions of Hewitt and Lorena, Oncor reported.

"The outage started at 4:03 p.m., and power was 100% restored at 5:10 p.m.," Oncor spokesperson Michael Baldwin said. "There were 6,823 customers affected. The cause was wildlife. … An example would be a squirrel or snake. We didn't get specifics. Wildlife caused damage to an insulator."

The temperature was 102 during the outage, according to the National Weather Service gauge at the Waco Regional Airport.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said the department's nonemergency phone lines went silent when the power failed. When they returned to service, several people called to inquire about what just happened.

"I have no idea what caused it," Devlin said. "I know it was pretty widespread, way down Hewitt Drive to a big section of the city."

As Devlin spoke, electric service returned to normal.

"It just came back on. I don't know how, and I don't know why," Devlin said. "I do know that some who called here also called Oncor."

Hewitt Mayor Steve Fortenberry said his first response was to call Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas, who shared all he knew about the situation.

The outage reportedly was not related to the scorching heat.

"Crews worked safely and quickly as possible to restore power to all customers," Baldwin, the Oncor spokesperson, said.