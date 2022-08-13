One dead, four injured in crash at 18th Street, I-35 access road

One person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco police announced.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:41 a.m., according to a police press release.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling east on 18th Street when it hit a Porsche SUV that was traveling north on Jack Kultgen, the I-35 access road, the press release says. A driver and four passengers were in the Porsche, which hit a curb and a utility pole and rolled over, police reported. A driver and two passengers were in the Chrysler.

One of the passengers in the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered, according to the press release. Three passengers in the Porsche and the driver of the Chrysler were taken a local hospital for treatment, and one of the passengers from the Porsche was in critical condition.

Police did not announce a potential cause of the crash or provide further identifying information for anyone involved.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.