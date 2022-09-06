One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive

A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday.

Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.

“The driver in the Ford made a left turn into a parking lot causing the motorcycle to hit the Ford and Jefferson was ejected off the motorcycle,” the press release says.

Before the crash, the Ford was southbound on Valley Mills, and Jefferson, on a Suzuki GSX-R750, was northbound on Valley Mills.

Waco detectives are investigating the crash.