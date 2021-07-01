 Skip to main content
One dead in crash outside Gholson
One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Gholson Road north of the town of Gholson, a Texas Department of Transportation official said.

A car southbound on Gholson Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 933, left the roadway near Lassetter Lane, about 3 miles north of Gholson, and crashed into a fence, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle, Howard said.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

