One HOT Rodeo survives COVID throwdown

Unlike past years, the second weekend of rodeo action won’t feature finals. It will close with a night of nine freestyle bull fighters competing in One HOT Bullfight on Oct. 18.

Rodeo fans will find several changes from past years. The coliseum will be at 50% capacity, which means it will sell out at 2,600 seats. Seats will be sold in pods of two-, three- and four-seat groupings to allow spacing between groups, although a few five- and six-seat pods were still available at midweek. No single tickets will be sold.

HOT Fair & Rodeo vice president for marketing and sponsorship development Charva Ingram urged those attending the rodeo buy their tickets in advance and online at extracoeventscenter.com/events/rodeo.

Tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of performances, but those tickets will be $5 more and buyers may not have the same choice in locations as online, she said.

Attendees will be urged to wear masks when not eating or drinking and observe social distancing where possible. H-E-B will provide masks for those who arrive at the coliseum without them. Concessions will operate in the coliseum, selling prepackaged food and drink. Those attending may bring food into the coliseum, but will not be allowed to leave and reenter.

Those attending the rodeo are advised to park in the Lake Air Drive parking lot where the Fair Food Drive-In vendors also are set up. Parking is $5, but free for those visiting the food drive-in when the rodeo isn’t in session.

