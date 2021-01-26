 Skip to main content
One killed, two injured in partial ceiling collapse at Pilgrim's Pride
One killed, two injured in partial ceiling collapse at Pilgrim's Pride

pilgrams

A partial ceiling collapse at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant off Lake Shore Drive killed a worker and injured two others on Tuesday.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

A section of ceiling caved in at Pilgrim's Pride, a Waco poultry plant, killing one worker and injuring two others. 

Waco Fire Department received a call about the section of ceiling falling and causing "traumatic injury" around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday and responded along with Waco Police Department officers. Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters were able to get the injured workers out from underneath the collapsed ceiling.

Emergency medical technicians treated the three workers injured by the collapse. One person died at the plant, and the other two were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. The extent of their injuries was not yet known.

Guillory said he estimates the section of ceiling that fell was approximately 6 square feet. He said firefighters have supported the ceiling to prevent further collapse and to prepare the site for investigation.  

Pilgrim's Pride management did not respond to calls from the Waco Tribune-Herald.

