One killed, two injured in partial roof collapse at Pilgrim's Pride in Waco

A section of roof caved in Tuesday morning at a Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Waco, killing one contract worker and injuring two others who were working on the building's roof and fell through.

Waco Fire Department received a call at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday about the section of ceiling falling and causing "traumatic injury," and responded along with Waco Police Department officers. Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters were able to reach the injured workers.

The accident involved contract workers who were working on the roof, and no Pilgrim's Pride employees were involved, said a spokesperson for JBS USA, a larger food processing company and majority shareholder of Pilgrim's.

"Pilgrim’s Waco is saddened to report that three outside contractors conducting renovation activities at the facility suffered injuries from a fall through a small section of the roof where they were working," the spokesperson said.

Emergency medical technicians treated the three workers injured by the collapse. One person died at the plant, and the other two were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.