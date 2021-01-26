 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed, two injured in partial roof collapse at Pilgrim's Pride in Waco
0 comments
top story

One killed, two injured in partial roof collapse at Pilgrim's Pride in Waco

{{featured_button_text}}
Pilgrim's Pride

A partial ceiling collapse at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant off Lake Shore Drive killed a worker and injured two others Tuesday. The three contractors fell while "conducting renovation activities," according to a spokesperson from a Pilgrim's parent company.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

A section of roof caved in Tuesday morning at a Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Waco, killing one contract worker and injuring two others who were working on the building's roof and fell through.

Waco Fire Department received a call at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday about the section of ceiling falling and causing "traumatic injury," and responded along with Waco Police Department officers. Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters were able to reach the injured workers.

The accident involved contract workers who were working on the roof, and no Pilgrim's Pride employees were involved, said a spokesperson for JBS USA, a larger food processing company and majority shareholder of Pilgrim's.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Pilgrim’s Waco is saddened to report that three outside contractors conducting renovation activities at the facility suffered injuries from a fall through a small section of the roof where they were working," the spokesperson said.

Emergency medical technicians treated the three workers injured by the collapse. One person died at the plant, and the other two were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Guillory said he estimates the section of ceiling that fell was 6 square feet. He said firefighters have supported the ceiling to prevent further collapse and to prepare the site for investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the incident, OSHA Fort Worth office spokesperson Juan Rodriguez said.

Local Pilgrim's Pride management did not respond to calls from the Tribune-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert