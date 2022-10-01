One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged

Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars.

Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.

Texas trees are tough and most will survive, experts said at a statewide tree conference in Waco last week, but the damage could take years to reverse. And they likely will have more stress in coming years, experts said.

“In Texas in the last 10 to 15 years, we have been having a lot of climate extremes,” said David Appel, a Texas plant pathologist who was consulting with arborists attending the Texas Tree Conference at the Waco Convention Center.

“The freezes and the drought, it has put an enormous load on trees and their health and their ability to defend themselves," Appel said. "It has been absolutely unprecedented for this generation of arborists.”

Appel, who has been with the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab at Texas A&M University for decades, was a pioneer in researching the causes and treatments of oak wilt, among other diseases.

He said Texas is becoming hotter and drier at an accelerating rate, and trees are increasingly vulnerable to pests and diseases as they try to adapt to the extremes.

“We have a really serious situation here with our trees getting stressed and then getting attacked by diseases that would normally do them no harm,” he said.

Recovery will take years.

“Research has shown that for a drought that is to the extent of the one in 2011 or this latest one, six to eight years of normal rainfall is required to bring trees back to normal state of health,” Appel said.

Waco residents know all too well the stresses of the last two years. In February 2021, Waco endured a record stretch of 205 hours of freezing temperatures, which dipped to -1 degree, a February record.

The freeze was better known for wreaking havoc on the Texas electrical grid and water utility systems, but it also took a toll on the “green infrastructure” of cities. Many trees had started to break winter dormancy, making them more vulnerable to burst trunks and limb dieback.

Then came the winter drought, which started in late 2021 and extended through a summer that saw 64 days of triple-digit temperatures, second only to the record of 90 set in 2011. To date in 2022, only 11.8 inches of rain have fallen at Waco Regional Airport, down 16 inches from normal.

A couple of miles west of the convention center, the cumulative damage was on display at S.J. Guthrie Park. City of Waco urban forester Bradley Kuehn took a few minutes Thursday after attending the conference to assess the damage to a cluster of red oak trees at the park along Edmond Avenue.

The outer reaches of the oak limbs died back from the 2021 freeze. Kuehn pointed to the yellowish growth where the trees have struggled to rebuild their canopies.

“Look at these,” he said. “Even the color of the these trees is a lot lighter than other red oaks. They’re saying ‘I can’t support all this growth right now.’ It doesn’t have the reserves.”

Kuehn said trees store energy in their roots and trunks in the form of carbohydrates. After stress such as a freeze, they use that energy to try to recover.

But once they have expended that energy, there is little remaining to mount defenses against bugs and diseases, which usually involves chemical defenses and waxy coatings on leaves. Bugs sense the vulnerability and get aggressive.

“Trees are like humans,” he said. “When you’re stressed, you’re more likely to get sick. The more stress you have, the more likely your defenses are down, and the more likely you’ll get attacked by disease and insects.”

That explains why pecan trees are oozing sap this summer. Aphids have moved onto weakened trees, where they munch the leaves and exude a sticky substance.

Meanwhile, hackberry trees around town are almost completely defoliated by moth caterpillars that are stripping the leaves and building webs.

Kuehn said he believes pecans and hackberries will recover by spring.

But he is seeing some younger crape myrtles around town that have succumbed to the drought, and many ash trees around town that died back severely in the 2021 storm and probably will not recover.

Appel, the Texas A&M plant pathologist, assumes a doctor’s bedside manner on the subject of damaged ash trees.

“You see now that they have died back, people have been pruning them,” he said. “But all those dead branches have canker-causing pathogens in them that are going to work their way down. There’s no guarantee these trees are going to come back again. We have a lot people spending money on trees when they ought to be cutting them down.”

Appel said that generally, trees have lots of seasonal infestations that are not cause for long-term concern. For example, many cedar elms have brown spots caused by pathogens that are constantly present but are temporarily getting the upper hand right now.

Still, he said the long-term prospect for the existing mix of tree species in this region is not necessarily encouraging. Climate scientists say hotter summers and more unpredictable rainfall are likely in coming decades in Texas.

Appel said Texas over the millennia has gradually seen its forests change in favor of more drought-tolerant trees. Future generations may see a Central Texas that looks more like West Texas, he said.

“This is a long-term event, but now it’s accelerated,” he said. “Texas is getting drier and has been for a long time. You’re going to see changes in ecological characteristics. We’re going to see different trees."