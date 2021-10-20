One-year-old girl injured in crash on Rosenthal Parkway

An unrestrained 1-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after the pickup she was riding in rolled in a two-vehicle collision on Rosenthal Parkway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash also sent two adults to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Troopers responded at 4:40 p.m. to the wreck on Rosenthal Parkway, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2837, near Water Well Road, south of Robinson.

A BMW X3 heading east crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Dodge Ram driving west, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The Dodge left the road and rolled, Howard said.

The driver of the BMW, the driver of the Dodge and a 1-year-old girl in the Dodge were all taken to area hospitals, and the driver of the BMW was in critical condition, he said.

Investigators determined the child in the Dodge was not restrained and not in a child seat, Howard said.

Texas law requires all children younger than 8 to be secured in a child safety seat when riding in a vehicle, unless the child is taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

The investigation of the crash is continuing.

