Operation Finally Home gifts new China Spring house to Marine combat veteran's family

Felipe Tremillo said he was recently bedridden with a back injury, and could not help his wife, who took care of the whole family while he recovered.

“I was literally laying down all week,” he said. “People don’t see that she had to step in and clean, meanwhile she’s giving me medicine and ice packs and cooking. It’s a lot.”

“When he’s down I’ve got to step in, and it’s like ‘well, thank God I’m able to be there and do these things,' because if I wasn’t,” she trailed off. “But this just makes it so much easier for us now to figure out how we’re going to adjust to everything.”

Felipe Tremillo said he wants to convert his new garage into a gym, but he is still thinking about how to integrate a gym into the surrounding community.

Martha Bizzell, a designer for the San Antonio firm T. Donovan Creative, said this is the fourth Operation Finally Home house she has helped design and the ninth the company has had a hand in. She said she and other designers met with the family after the groundbreaking on the home and let their tastes and interests direct the interior design.

Steve Sorrells, CEO of Sorrells and Co., got emotional during the presentation as he thanked businesses that donated materials and labor to the project.

“One of my favorite characters in the Bible is Joshua,” Sorrells said. “After many wars and conquering many things with God’s direction, he was granted a new home that was not built by him, and he had peace on all sides, so welcome home.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.