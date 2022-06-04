Opioid epidemic sweeping nation, Waco not exempt

Drug deaths are skyrocketing in America as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids flood communities, and the crisis is not limited to giant cities or impoverished corners of Appalachia.

It is here in Waco and McLennan County.

The United States saw 108,000 overdose deaths in 2021, up 15% over 2020, which in turn saw a 30% increase over 2019, according to preliminary numbers released May 11 by the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Driving the epidemic of drug deaths are opioids, especially synthetic ones such as fentanyl that can be thousands of times stronger than opium or heroin and are being sneaked into other drugs in deadly doses, experts say. In fact, in narcotics seized and tested by authorities last year, fentanyl was mixed with nearly every recreational drug. Furthermore, the Cenikor Foundation addiction treatment facility in Waco reports that detox from fentanyl is more difficult for clients than for natural opioids, a spokesperson said.

The Cenikor Foundation provides a spectrum of treatment and support for recovering addicts beginning with medically supervised detoxification, continuing with a variety of inpatient and outpatient treatments.

People in the county are calling the poison control centers for opioid and synthetic opioid overdose remedies and visiting emergency medicine departments for opioid overdoses as well.

Since last year, emergency medical personnel or police officers have been administering an opioid overdose reversal medicine, naloxone hydrochloride, to save a life about four times per week. The remedy is available without prescription at nearly every commercial pharmacy and widely covered by health insurance plans.

Brand names for naloxone include Narcan and Kloxxado, which are both available in nasal sprays.

Drug addiction affects people across all demographic types, said Lindsay Smith, Cenikor Foundation’s acting facility manager in Waco.

"It doesn't matter how much education they have or don't have," Smith said. "It doesn't matter how much money they have or don't have. It doesn't matter their religion or skin color. People of all types can be be addicts."

People in McLennan County are dying of drug overdoses, with 22 such deaths noted by the Texas Department of State Health Services in 2019. Statewide the number of people dying of opioids increased by 32.8% in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, according to Cenikor.

“When I was in the rave scene, I saw people overdose and even die from drugs all the time,” former drug dealer and user Joe Stallo said. Stallo is a reformed drug dealer and recovering addict, who began a lasting recovery through the Mercy House program at Antioch Community Church about seven years ago.

Stallo’s story

Before entering Mercy House, Stallo said had been a heroin addict for many years, although he said his drug of choice would have been LSD.

He said that his heroin years, after the years in the rave scene, were a very dark time for him, living in a continual loop of rehab, followed by smoking marijuana and sliding back into heroin addiction.

After completing the program at Mercy House and over a year of sobriety, Stallo began to work, found a wife and married her in 2018. He is also studying for a business degree. He is still sober.

Stallo worked for Cenikor Foundation as a recovery tech in their Waco inpatient alcohol and drug treatment facility around 2017 and 2018. He most recently works with re:generation recovery through Harris Creek Baptist Church and Antioch Community Church.

Stallo works closely with addicts seeking to overcome their addictions and live a clean and sober life.

Before he went to Mercy House, though, he used fentanyl to get high.

The threat of fentanyl

“A friend of mine was selling his mother’s (prescription fentanyl) pain patches from her cancer treatment,” Stallo said. “That’s how I first used fentanyl to get high.”

In his dealing days, his suppliers could get fentanyl and he would sell it.

“It’s way more potent than other drugs like heroin, opium and cocaine,” Stallo said.

Very small amounts of fentanyl will produce effects comparable to typical doses of heroin and opium, he said.

Dr. Ryan Morrissey, a Central Texas emergency medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health and a consulting physician with poison control centers in the area, has seen patients in the ER with overdose on opioids, including fentanyl.

“Fentanyl, used in the same dose size as other opioids and other narcotics, will almost certainly cause an overdose, and can often be lethal,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey said doctors prescribe fentanyl and use it in hospitals as a pain reliever in microgram doses, thousands of times smaller than the doses of other pain medications, including other opioid pain medications. Pain medications including aspirin and Tylenol are given in doses of a few hundred milligrams. Morphine, OxyContin and opioid pain medications are also given in doses measured in milligrams or milliliters, 1000s of times larger than those at which fentanyl might be safe.

“Most of the time when we see someone in the ER who has overdosed on opioids, we can’t tell whether they’re on a regular opioid or fentanyl,” Morrissey said.

He said that someone smoking opium looks the same as someone who gets high with OxyContin or fentanyl, with sings including small pupils, slow breathing rate, constipation and sleepiness.

“Fentanyl is often a contaminant, or hidden ingredient, in other narcotics,” Morrissey said. “Often it won’t be known in the heat of the moment.”

He said that according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl may be pressed into pills and sold fraudulently as OxyContin, or added to other drugs.

In 2021, fentanyl was found in nearly every recreational narcotic in the U. S., according to the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Smith said.

Smith, the Cenikor manager, said the DEA found 42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl.

Overdose and reversal

“Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose,” Smith said.

Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl, rose 55.6%, nationwide last year, she said.

The threat of overdose may not be a deterrent to the addict though, according to Stallo.

“When addicts hear someone died of an overdose, they think he (or she) just couldn’t handle it,” Stallo said. "(Addicts) will want to know what the drug was they overdosed on and where they got it.”

Stallo said addicts will want to get high with the drug that caused someone they knew to experience and overdose.

So, people who know someone who uses drugs recreationally would be advised to keep some naloxone nasal spray handy, Morrissey said.

“If you know someone who uses drugs and you see them sleepy and not breathing as well as they should, call 911 and give them naloxone,” Morrissey said.

Measuring the opioid addiction and overdose problem

Besides the 4 weekly uses of opioid overdose reversal medications by paramedics and police so far this year, there are other ways to measure the problem of addiction and overdoses.

One way to measure the problem is to look at the growing number of people seeking recovery and treatment. Another, handled by the Texas Department of State Health Services, counts opioid-related visits to emergency rooms, opioid-related calls to poison control centers, and opioid-related deaths.

Smith said the Cenikor Foundation facility in Waco saw more than 900 patients all year last year. As of this past week, she said her teams have treated over 860 patients. Smith said she believes the number of addicts in the state is growing.

Waco Family Medicine has a substance-abuse disorder treatment program within its overall behavioral health programs. Waco Family Medicine favors medication-assisted treatment for people diagnosed with opioid use disorder but also provides peer-support, 12-step groups and individual counseling.

Addiction medicine clinicians at Waco Family Medicine, physician Dr. Zach Sartor and psychologist Lance Kelley, said they have about 100 patients in their program in mid-May and that their number of patients had steadily increased over the 3 years they have had the program in operation.

However, neither clinician would say whether the increasing number of patients is a result of more people seeking relief and recovery or because of a growing number of addicts.

Measuring by opioid related emergency room visits at hospitals and other emergency department reports, the state health department has tallied and posted data through 2020. In McLennan County, emergency departments reported 100 opioid related visits in 2017, 95 in 2018, 85 in 2019, and 64 in 2020.

In McLennan County, the state health department tallied 39 opioid-related poison control center calls in 2017, 50 calls in 2018, 52 calls in 2019, 39 calls in 2020 and 46 calls in 2021, the most recent year available.

Naloxone was administered by area emergency medical responders and police 199 times to prevent a death from opioid overdose last year, an average of 3.8 overdose remedies per week last year and 4.1 per week so far this year, officials said.

The opioid drug overdose remedy medicine naloxone has been used in McLennan County by American Medical Response crews 169 times in 2021 and 65 times in 2022 through May 18, according to an AMR spokesperson. All their ambulance crews carry the overdose remedy and they are trained in its use.

All Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles also carry the drug overdose remedy and their personnel have been trained to use it, their spokespeople said.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley estimated that officers administered the overdose remedy about 30 times in the past year. Sheriff’s personnel had not used it according to Chief Deputy David Kilcrease.

Because of the way death certificates are processed in Texas, causes of death are limited to natural, homicide, suicide, accidental or unknown. The fact a drug overdose killed someone is usually far down in the file, according a McLennan County justice of the peace.

Based on data the state health department shared with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District between 2011 and 2016, the number of deaths caused by opioids increased from eight in 2011 to 24 in 2016, said Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist for the health district.

In McLennan County, state health department data available online show 18 accidental overdose deaths in 2017, 29 in 2018, and 22 in 2019, the latest year available.

Statewide deaths from opioid overdoses increased by 32.8% in 2021, according to a Cenikor spokesperson.

Details on causes of death tend to run two to three years behind for state- or county-level statistics.

Counting overdose deaths

Judge Fernando Villarreal, McLennan County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5, reported that in his precinct last year, he conducted 49 death inquests and only one was drug related. Those drugs were heroin, methamphetamine and diazepam, he said. He said he has not conducted a death inquest that found drugs this year.

Justices of the peace conduct death inquests in only a portion of deaths, Villarreal said.

“If someone dies under a doctor’s care, or the police are involved, those cases don’t come to (justices of the peace),” he said. “We see all the other deaths.”

Judge David Pareya, Justice of the Peace in Precinct 3, said that only five causes of death may be recorded on a Texas death certificate: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental or unknown. None of those causes of death reflect drugs or overdoses.

To find out if drugs were a contributing factor to someone’s death, for someone who was not found surrounded by drug paraphernalia, an autopsy and a toxicology report would have to be ordered, Pareya said. And that information is far down in the case file.

Tracking the information down into toxicology reports, is part of the reason for the state health department to maintain the online count of opioid incidents and deaths and for having the information sharing agreement Shah mentioned.

Finding recovery

For drug users who have decided to find recovery, resources are available in Waco and McLennan County.

Three Narcotics Anonymous groups that provide peer support based on a 12 step process may be found by an online search for ‘narcotics anonymous in Waco.’ Re:generation, available in the faith based community, provides 12-step program with a Biblical basis and underpinning.

Cenikor provides these types of support but starts with detoxification and inpatient treatment.

Waco Family Medicine's approach under Sartor and Kelley emphasizes medication-assisted treatment, with physician-prescribed medication called buprenorphine. Buprenorphine reduces the cravings that opioid addicts experience driving them to their drug of choice, Sartor said.

Waco Family Medicine also includes harm reduction as part of a holistic approach to addictions or substance-abuse disorders. Harm reduction attempts to curb the spread of diseases, infections, overdoses and other consequences of using recreational drugs until the patient is ready for recovery, ready to find a way to live without narcotics.

Kelley said that he and Sartor and others at Waco Family Medicine will tailor an approach to help a client accomplish their goals whether those goals are living completely drug-free, curbing use or reducing harm.

Also noteworthy, McLennan County will receive a portion of opioid settlement money, which could be used for treatment. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said in a Wednesday email that this money has not been funded to the county yet. Nor have the members of the commissioners court begun to formulate a plan for how to spend it.

