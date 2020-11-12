Optimist Club of Waco to disband, donates remaining money to local youth causes

The club’s stated mission is to provide a positive vision, be a friend to youth and help children develop to their fullest potential. When Howell joined in 1981 the club had between 40 and 50 members who met weekly. Howell said that number has fallen to 22 in recent years, and not all members make every meeting. More than half have been members for more than 10 years.

Jimmy Morgan, 85, became one of the charter members of the Optimist Club of Waco when he and a handful of members left the Northwest Waco Optimist Club. Before moving to Waco, he joined his first chapter in Wichita Falls in 1965.

The Northwest Waco Optimist Club, chartered in 1958, remains active. Both clubs' parent organization, Optimist International, marked its 100th anniversary last year and just since October has chartered five new clubs and enrolled 649 new members.

Morgan said the club would sell Christmas trees in its heyday to raise money for local organizations. The Optimist Club of Waco also sponsored little league teams, hosted contests and gave away scholarships.

“We just didn’t get any young blood in the club, and that’s not healthy for a club,” Morgan said.

