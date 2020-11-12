Optimist Club of Waco to disband, donates remaining money to local youth causes

The Optimist Club of Waco, a civic organization that has spent 42 years raising money for local youth, has made its final donations.
Members decided to dissolve the chapter about three months ago after months of trying to keep meeting safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The club was chartered in 1978 with the help of the Temple Optimist Club and joined another Waco club affiliated with Optimist International that remains active. Over the past month, the Optimist Club of Waco donated its remaining $80,000 to local nonprofits the group had partnered with over the years.
“It became increasingly obvious nothing was going to change between then and the end of the year, and maybe even next year,” chapter treasurer Greg Howell said of the decision to disband. “There’s just no traffic, no interest in wanting to continue.”
The group donated $35,000 to the local chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, $6,000 to Mission Waco, $14,000 to Toys for Tots, $6,000 to Pack of Hope, $5,000 to China Spring Cares and $14,000 to the next annual Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People.
Optimist Club of Waco President Judy Benson said most of the club’s members are 80 or older. Fewer than 10 people volunteered to help run the chapter’s annual golf tournament fundraiser.
“It’s heartbreaking that we’re having to disband and that there’s nobody to pick up where we left off,” Benson said. “With the funds we had invested, we just figured out how to divide it up.”
The club’s stated mission is to provide a positive vision, be a friend to youth and help children develop to their fullest potential. When Howell joined in 1981 the club had between 40 and 50 members who met weekly. Howell said that number has fallen to 22 in recent years, and not all members make every meeting. More than half have been members for more than 10 years.
Jimmy Morgan, 85, became one of the charter members of the Optimist Club of Waco when he and a handful of members left the Northwest Waco Optimist Club. Before moving to Waco, he joined his first chapter in Wichita Falls in 1965.
The Northwest Waco Optimist Club, chartered in 1958, remains active. Both clubs' parent organization, Optimist International, marked its 100th anniversary last year and just since October has chartered five new clubs and enrolled 649 new members.
Morgan said the club would sell Christmas trees in its heyday to raise money for local organizations. The Optimist Club of Waco also sponsored little league teams, hosted contests and gave away scholarships.
“We just didn’t get any young blood in the club, and that’s not healthy for a club,” Morgan said.
Support Local Journalism
Morgan said he is disappointed at the situation, but membership was low and businesses are not as involved as they once were. He said it could be because more of them are overseen by corporate offices with no local ties or because the young adults who would normally make up the membership are too busy, but he is not completely certain.
“They don’t seem to be as interested as they used to be, so it’s hard for clubs to survive,” Morgan said. “And getting new members has gotten to be a problem nowadays.”
He said the local Lions Club remains the largest service club in the Waco area, as far as he knows, but even they have struggled to maintain membership. To make matters worse, businesses that once would have paid their employees’ membership dues to ensure the company was well represented in community organizations no longer do so.
“I hope (clubs) come back,” Morgan said. “I don’t really know what the main problem is, but I don’t think businesses are as interested in community. I’m not going to say all of them, but some of them.”
Jim Baker, 71, a retired State Farm insurance agent, said the Optimist Club and the Dallas Junior Chamber of Commerce are the only two service clubs he has ever belonged to, and at this stage of his life, he is unlikely to join another.
“When our club got small, it was the same people doing everything so you kind of get burned out,” Baker said.
He was the club’s Christmas Tree chairman for most of the 18 years the club sold the trees to fund groups including the Young Marines and CASA.
“We were all a lot younger and more active with projects back then,” Baker said.
Howell said today, people are more inclined to donate cash than time.
“I think it’s starting to come back, but very few of the younger folks want to meet weekly and do things like that,” Howell said. “We’ve tried, but it’s almost impossible.”
Now that fewer people are familiar with the Optimist Club, fewer high school students apply for the $500 scholarships offered by the organization. On occasion, no one applies at all. He said planning a farewell party for chapter members will be tricky because of the ongoing pandemic.
“We want to keep things going for kids,” Howell said. “There’s a lot of different things going on in Waco, but not many of them are really that active anymore.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.