Options for growing number of McLennan County children in foster care critically limited

“Misconceptions are a huge thing,” Wagstaff said. “No one looks at a 4-year-old child and goes ‘how are you going to deal with their behaviors? What if they are psychopaths?’ No one does that with them, but they do that with teenagers.”

The misconception that teenagers are “worse” than younger children is something Wagstaff said she was able to learn is not true through mentoring.

“We got to see that they are just kids and get past some of those stereotypes and misconceptions that people often had,” Wagstaff said.

Bernise said remembers during her time in foster care often being made to believe she was a “bad child.”

“Don’t always think we are bad kids,” she said. “That is how I came, I was like “Oh I am a bad kid, they won’t ever want me,’ because that is just what I was told so I would act out.”

Wagstaff said foster parents can give children the opportunity to learn better tools and not be in survival mode, which is what the majority have been taught by abusive or neglectful situations with their biological parents or by being in the system.