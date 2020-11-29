Order rolls back McLennan County business reopenings as hospital numbers surge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other businesses now limited to 50% capacity include retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries.

Felton warned last week that McLennan County’s growing caseload of COVID-19 meant the rollback of reopenings was likely. He said Sunday that he doesn’t expect the rate to improve in the short term.

“If you think about it, we were in an upward trend before the Thanksgiving holiday,” he said. “We’re expecting there will be an increased amount of positive cases because of the holiday and the fact people are getting together. Most of the transmission is within family groups, friend groups and close social groups. The effects of that could go on for the next couple of weeks.”

Felton said local hospital officials have reassured him that they have plans to handle a surge of cases and expand capacity for COVID-19 cases.

“We’re very fortunate to have really well-managed and capable medical facilities,” he said. Still, he said he is concerned about strain on the system and the consequences of delaying elective procedures for people who have long-term health conditions.

Waco hospitals had 94 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, the last time the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 dashboard was updated. There were 212 new cases on Wednesday in McLennan County and an estimated 1,408 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the health district has logged 185 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

