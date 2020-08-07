Organizations see continued need for food assistance in McLennan County

The Central Texas Food Bank, which covers a 21-county area including McLennan County, supplies several of Waco's food pantries. It saw demand almost double starting in April, with between 42,000 and 45,000 people served that month, compared to an average of 21,000 to 23,000 in the preceding months, food bank spokesperson Paul Gaither said.

The COVID-19 lockdowns across the state disrupted the food supply chain that normally provides food and other goods donated by companies such as H-E-B, Randall's, Walmart, Sam's and Costco, forcing the regional bank to spend considerably more to buy food to fill the gap. While the supply chain now is stabilized, the need on the receiving end is settling to a higher than usual norm.

"That's a big thing," Gaither said. "We anticipate that will continue for some time, even with a vaccine."

It may get worse. Some summer feeding programs will return to school campuses when classes begin in the upcoming weeks, but with fall comes the prospect of extended unemployment and more evictions from homes and apartments. Two-thirds of the clients the regional food bank serves are employed, but their wages fall short of meeting their families' needs," he said.

Both Andrade and Jolla said they are seeing an increase in request for financial help with rent and summer utility bills.