Ornament hangs on House tree

An ornament by Waco’s Tashita Bibles is hanging on the Christmas tree in the Texas House of Representatives chamber in Austin.

The state House since 2009 has allowed the tree to have an ornament representing each of the 150 lawmakers’ districts.

Creative Waco has coordinated the local effort since 2016, choosing an artist who represents the Waco-area arts community and is supportive of other area artists, said Fiona Bond, executive director of the organization.

Bibles is a perfect example of that type of affirming artist, she said, adding that her ornament was done on a tight timeline. Among the Waco-themed depictions on the ornament is the ALICO building and McLane Stadium.

Bibles’ ornament represents District 56 and state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.

Bond said she’s appreciative of Anderson’s willingness to showcase local artists through the ornament, which is displayed with others on the 23-foot-tall tree in the House chamber from Nov. 29 through Jan. 2.