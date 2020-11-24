Orphaned mountain lion finds Waco home at Cameron Park Zoo

Another orphaned mountain lion, a female named Takoda, now calls Cameron Park Zoo home.
The zoo’s general curator, Manda Butler said, the cub is estimated to be about one year old and weighs only 48 pounds. She said Takoda might not have survived had she not wandered into a wildlife rescue operation in Washington.
Workers at the wildlife center found her hiding in a box of hay in an empty pen on the property, alone and emaciated. Her name is a Siouan word that means “friend to everyone.”
“It was obvious she didn’t know how to hunt,” Butler said. “Were it not for her luckily wandering into a wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation center, she probably would not have made it.”
Butler said an adult female mountain lion had been killed roughly six weeks before Takoda was found, who rescue workers assume was her mother.
“Being that she is a wild animal she’s fairly shy,” Butler said. “It’s just taken her a little time to get settled in and get used to humans and interactions.”
In the wild, Takoda would have stayed with her mother and learned to hunt and survive until she was about two years old.
“Once they got her stabilized, they knew she wouldn’t be a candidate for re-release so they started seeking homes … and we were able to take her,” Butler said.
Support Local Journalism
Takoda is finishing up a 30-day quarantine period and getting to know the zookeepers. Soon, she’ll move to a night house and, when she’s ready, into the mountain lion exhibit.
“We’ll just have to let her dictate her comfort level,” Butler said. “Right now, she’s responding well to her keepers but we want to make sure we forge that relationship before we place her in the night house with Tawakoni and then start the introduction process.”
Last August, the zoo acquired Tawakoni, another female mountain lion from South Dakota, under similar circumstances after she was orphaned in the wild.
“Her story is that her mom had been killed so she was orphaned with two brothers,” Butler said.
Tawakoni stayed with her brothers at the Oklahoma City Zoo until she was about six months old, when she came to the Cameron Park Zoo. Shortly after Tawakoni came to the zoo, Paso, the zoo’s 17-year-old female mountain lion, died of pneumonia.
Paso was born in 2001 and was rescued by the California Fish and Game Service before she was transferred to Cameron Park Zoo with her sister, Robles, in 2003, according to the Tribune-Herald. Like Tawakoni and Takoda, the pair would not have been able to return to the wild safely.
“They came in at about three years old,” Butler said.
Butler said Takoda will make an ideal playmate for Tawakoni because they’re close in age.
Butler said mountain lions are considered a stable species in the United States and zoos don’t breed them. But zoos often serve as new homes for animals like Takoda, who couldn’t be safely released back into the wild and would likely have to be euthanized otherwise.
“We take the ones that are stranded or need help,” Butler said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.