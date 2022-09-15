Outstanding educators named for Region 12

Two educators in McLennan County were selected as the 2023 Region 12 Teachers of the Year, winning over nominees from 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12.

Lorenz Villa of La Vega ISD is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Anthony Meurer of West ISD is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“We are extremely proud of these remarkable educators,” said Jerry Maze, executive director of ESC Region 12. “The time and energy they dedicate to their students, their peers, and the profession is truly an inspiration for others to follow.”

Elementary teacher

Lorenz Villa has been teaching for 28 years, with the last seven in La Vega ISD, serving as a fourth grade dual-language teacher and previously as a reading, English as a Second Language (ESL) and math teacher for the district.

Villa has also served as a math, reading and social studies teacher in the Waco and McAllen ISDs. Before becoming a teacher, Villa spent nine years working as a missionary in Mexico and is also a United States Air Force veteran.

Villa’s military and work experiences have translated to a successful teaching career, tying lessons to career experiences and using hands-on activities to demonstrate concepts and guide students.

The elementary teacher created a chess club through an education grant, creating opportunities for kids from differing backgrounds to find common interests and enjoy learning together.

Villa has a master’s in education administration from Grand Canyon University, a bachelor of science from Columbia International University and certifications in elementary and bilingual/ESL, as well as a principal’s certification.

The La Vega Pirate is married to Diane, his high school sweetheart. They have four adult children and nine grandchildren.

Secondary teacher

Anthony Meurer has spent most of his 40-year career teaching agriculture science right from where he graduated — West High School. Before West, he taught agricultural science in Hillsboro ISD.

He works with students in the ninth through 12th grades, and incorporates safety into every lesson to provide a solid understanding of how things work and how to fix problems and maintain systems, such as electricity.

As an ag teacher, he oversees the construction of many projects. A favorite was the students’ design for a barbecue smoker on wheels. The work involved researching, drawing plans, visiting cook-off competitions and preparing a budget.

This smoker ensemble is used for various activities, even cooking for board members during Board Appreciation Month and other activities.

Meurer has a master’s in science and a bachelor’s in science agriculture from Tarleton State University. He has teaching certifications in vocational ag (6-12), farm and ranch mechanical repair (ag mechanics) and career preparation.

The West Trojan is married to Debbie and they have two grown children and three grandchildren.