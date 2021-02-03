Owner of bygone Gladys' Bookstore downtown on Austin Avenue going strong at age 90

What has happened to Austin Avenue and its environs the past two decades became a topic of conversation Tuesday. Strakos, smartly dressed and wearing her signature turquoise jewelry, sorted paperwork while sitting in a Honda Odyssey's middle row. She was about to embark on a weekly mission, to deliver Meals on Wheels lunches to the clients on her list.

First of all, she sadly confirmed, Wallie "is deceased." Yes, she once confessed to the Tribune-Herald, more people came to her shop to spoil Wallie than to stock up on murder mysteries, biographies and works of fiction.

Strakos said she enjoys watching anything on TV and loves to cook at all hours. She figures she has been volunteering at Meals on Wheels more than a decade and relishes the opportunity to make life better for others. She gets her hair done on Thursdays, friend Nancy Cagle giving her a lift.

It was Cagle also driving the van parked Tuesday at the Meals on Wheels parking lot at Fifth Street and Waco Drive. The Meals on Wheels staffers were a beehive of activity, toting lunches to waiting cars and making small talk with regulars and visitors parked and ready to carry out their charitable duties.