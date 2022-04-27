'Pantsuit Politics' podcasters to bring advice on bridging divisions to talk with Clint Harp in Waco

Clint Harp said uncomfortable topics will be onstage Saturday night at the Waco Hippodrome when the "Pantsuit Politics" women, Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, talk about their work with, well, uncomfortable topics.

That is the point of the evening, in fact: How does one discuss subjects in this polarizing time without turning friends and neighbors into enemies or pariahs?

Rather than a night of tension and anger, Harp expects "a fun night of laughter and story," which happens to be part of Silvers' and Holland's conversational rather than confrontative approach to others.

Their appearance comes as a result of Harp's own podcast, "Man UnMade," in which the Waco carpenter made famous through his appearances on "Fixer Upper" interviews women leaders to normalize, as the podcast tagline puts it, "the authority and power of women's voices in a man's ear."

Harp's podcast has featured Jane Pauley, Jen Hatmaker, Soledad O'Brien, Lauren Cox, the "Pantsuit Politics" duo and Harp's wife, Kelly, who runs Waco's Harp Design Co. Kelly Harp, a "Pantsuit Politics" fan, contacted Silvers and Holland to persuade them to take part on "Man UnMade" and the resulting experience left them all wanting more, Clint Harp said.

"At the end of the podcast, Sarah said, 'We should totally come down to Waco and do something sometime,'" he said.

"Something sometime" turns out to be Saturday night, in which the Harps will interact with the "Pantsuit Politics" duo.

The two, Silvers from Union, Kentucky, and Holland from Paducah, Kentucky, come to Waco with a new book to promote, "Now What? How To Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything)," which offers suggestions on how communities can bridge polarization.

Their friendship dates from their college days at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, in the early 2000s. After graduation in 2003, they pursued different career paths, Silvers going into law and Holland into politics and city government. They kept in touch over the years as both raised families, two daughters for Silvers and three sons for Holland, despite different political leanings, Silvers toward Republicans, Holland toward Democrats.

They shared common values and a Christian faith, but public conversations, whether in politics, church or social media, starting to separate people rather than connect them. In 2015, the two started their "Pantsuit Politics" podcast with an aim of steering conversations through uncomfortable topics without damaging relationships. Their commonsense approach struck a nerve and within four years "Pantsuit Politics" had four million downloads.

"We're not party politicians. We're moms with law degrees who care about our community and our country," Silvers said.

Their kids now are also chiming in with insights.

"We love to learn from our kids and sometimes we bring them into our work," she said.

In 2019, the two women wrote "I Think You're Wrong (But I'm Listening): A Guide to Grace-Filled Political Conversation," which provided advice for interpersonal communications. They have expanded to the community level in their latest "Now What?"

Their observations and suggestions will inform Saturday's discussion.

"We'll talk a lot about the upcoming midterm elections in what's likely to be a highly charged political environment," Silvers said. "It all sounds serious and heavy, but Clint keeps it light."

Silvers said political conversations have become more pernicious as cultural issues get involved.

"It's come into our homes and infected our spaced even more," she said.

Part of the solution is recognizing the problem and how media literacy and social media awareness can curb its excesses.

"I hope what we offer is to see what's happening and name it, but not allow it to make us distrustful of everything," Silvers said.

Harp said Saturday's conversation comes at an important time.

"Their whole focus is being able to have conversations about tough things that can be polarizing," he said. "It's not a night for stances — outside of how do we love each other in a difficult time and how do we draw the lines."

