Neighborhood parades and the city’s Fourth on the Brazos event Tuesday offer ways to celebrate the nation’s freedom with others in the community.

In Waco, the Castle Heights neighborhood will host its traditional Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m. in the neighborhood circle. Woodway’s parade will start at 9 a.m. from Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.

Fourth on the Brazos, Waco’s free Independence Day celebration at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, will feature music by vintage rock-funk band The Family Stone and a 20-minute H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 6 p.m. with DJ Eddie Rose at 6:30 p.m., The Family Stone at 7:30 and patriotic music by the Waco Community Band at 9:10 p.m., leading in the fireworks show about five minutes later.

Attendees will have their bags checked, and clear bags are required. Coolers and chairs are allowed, but pets, large tents, glass bottles and grills are prohibited. More information is available at brazosnightswaco.com.

Nearby free parking areas include McLane Stadium Lots 2 and 3, the Ferrell Center, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Baylor University’s East Campus Parking Garage, and lots along University Parks Drive and the Baylor campus. Brazos Parking, across from McLane Stadium, has paid parking at $10 per vehicle.