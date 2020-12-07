Parents sue hospital, doctors for wrongful death of girl, 6

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who died last year from septic shock have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two doctors, a physician assistant and a Waco hospital.
Miriam and Abel Jimenez, of McLennan County, are seeking unspecified damages in their lawsuit against Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest; Andrew Fehler, an emergency room physician assistant at the hospital; Dr. Paul E. Chaney, an emergency room doctor at the hospital; and Dr. Andrew B. Popejoy, a physician at Premier ER and Urgent Care in Waco.
The Jimenezes are the parents of a 6-year-old girl identified in the lawsuit as A.J. The suit was filed Thursday in 414th State District Court by Dallas attorney Charles E. Soechting Jr.
Phone and email messages left Monday for Fehler and Chaney and phone messages for Popejoy were not returned.
In a statement provided to the Tribune-Herald, Baylor Scott & White said: "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with this family. Due to privacy protections and pending litigation, we can cannot provide any further information."
According to the lawsuit, A.J.'s parents took her to the Hillcrest emergency room with fever and severe hip pain on Dec. 31, 2018. A.J. could not put weight on her hip or walk because of the pain, the suit alleges.
Fehler examined A.J. and ordered pain medication and X-rays of her femur and pelvis. He did not order a "laboratory examination" of the girl, the suit alleges.
Fehler's exam showed significantly decreased range of motion in the left hip and the inability to walk or put weight on the hip. Fehler diagnosed her with muscle strain, not a septic hip, the suit alleges.
"By the time A.J. was discharged from the emergency room, she was still unable to bear weight and had to be carried to the car by her father," the suit states. "Following A.J.'s visit to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest, A.J.'s symptoms became much worse."
The Jimenezes took A.J. to Premier ER and Urgent Care on Jan. 2, 2019, where she was treated by Popejoy, the suit alleges. The parents told Popejoy the pain in her left hip had not subsided and the girl reported a pain level of 7 out of 10. She said she could not walk and complained about continued fever, nausea and vomiting.
Popejoy determined she had severe hip pain but not examine her gait to determine if she could put weight on her hip, and did not order lab work or an ultrasound of her left hip to investigate her source of pain, the suit alleges.
Instead, A.J. was administered an influenza test, and Popejoy concluded she did not have septic joint "given her range of motion and symptoms," the suit claims. Popejoy diagnosed A.J. with transient synovitis, an inflammation in the hip joint, as well as fever and influenza.
Popejoy prescribed Tamiflu for influenza and Zofran for her nausea and discharged A.J., who was still unable to walk, the suit alleges.
Two days later, the Jimenezes returned to Hillcrest, where the suit alleges A.J. waited for more than 90 minutes before "she received any medical attention." Chaney examined her and she was complaining of "high fever, cough, incessant vomiting and excruciating hip pain that prevented her from sleeping, walking and speaking," the lawsuit states.
Chaney noted that A.J. experienced no distress, was alert and had a normal range of motion in her hip.
"Additionally, Dr. Chaney had A.J. receive a chest X-ray and a blood glucose test. Defendant Paul E. Chaney also ordered and had A.J. take Tylenol, which she is allergic to. This allergy was prominently noted in A.J.'s medical history at the hospital, which Dr. Chaney had access to," according to the allegations.
Chaney diagnosed A.J. with a viral syndrome associated with influenza and prescribed hydrocodone, Bactrim and Tamiflu.
"Plaintiffs Miriam Jimenez and Abel Jimenez indicated to Dr. Chaney that A.J. could not tolerate these medications. A.J. was discharged with an elevated heart rate and significant lower body pain. A.J.'s pain was so severe that she was unable to walk and had to be carried to the car," the suit alleges.
Less than three hours later, A.J.'s parents took her back to Premier ER, where she was examined by a doctor not named in the lawsuit. A.J. reported a pain level of 8, she had a heart rate of 181 beats per minute, a respiration rate of 61 and a temperature of 104, the suit claims.
"A.J. was in incredible distress; she looked mottled, felt cold, was moaning, unable to console, was confused and unable to speak," the suit states.
The doctor there determined that based on A.J.'s deteriorating condition, she was suffering from septic shock with dehydration, low blood sugar and elevated potassium levels. During emergency procedures, A.J.'s "condition sharply declined and she went into cardiac arrest."
Resuscitation efforts, "due to A.J.'s unmitigated septic shock," were not successful and she died Jan. 4, 2019, the suit states.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the hospital and medical personnel named as defendants.
