Parents sue hospital, doctors in death of girl, 6

Fehler's exam showed significantly decreased range of motion in the left hip and the inability to walk or put weight on the hip. Fehler diagnosed her with muscle strain, not a septic hip, the suit alleges.

"By the time A.J. was discharged from the emergency room, she was still unable to bear weight and had to be carried to the car by her father," the suit states. "Following A.J.'s visit to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest, A.J.'s symptoms became much worse."

The Jimenezes took A.J. to Premier ER and Urgent Care on Jan. 2, 2019, where she was treated by Popejoy, the suit alleges. The parents told Popejoy the pain in her left hip had not subsided and the girl reported a pain level of 7 out of 10. She said she could not walk and complained about continued fever, nausea and vomiting.

Popejoy determined she had severe hip pain but not examine her gait to determine if she could put weight on her hip, and did not order lab work or an ultrasound of her left hip to investigate her source of pain, the suit alleges.

Instead, A.J. was administered an influenza test, and Popejoy concluded she did not have septic joint "given her range of motion and symptoms," the suit claims. Popejoy diagnosed A.J. with transient synovitis, an inflammation in the hip joint, as well as fever and influenza.