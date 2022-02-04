Patches of ice could creep back onto Waco-area roads overnight, according to forecasters

Texas Department of Transportation workers in the Waco District started treating major roadways with brine, intended to inhibit ice formation, on Tuesday, shifted to a 24-hour patrol schedule Wednesday and started de-icing operations Friday, TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said. The Waco District includes McLennan, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton and Limestone counties.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there are road closures in the Cameron Park area, and ice has caused some minor collisions but “nothing too major.”

“We’re just advising people to please stay home, even though it probably doesn’t look as bad as yesterday,” Shipley said.

She said public works and parks and recreation workers are clearing up some fallen trees and branches in Cameron Park. There are not nearly as many as there were last February, when hundreds littered the park’s roads before the major ice storm.

The city of Waco water department, meanwhile, has made some small adaptations since the freeze last year, water department spokesperson Jonathan Echols said.

The city also has plans for an emergency generator at its main water treatment plant.