Patches of ice could creep back onto Waco roads overnight, according to forecasters

Central Texas is not due for more snow any time soon, but nightly refreezing could leave patches of ice on roads for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

After an overnight low in the teens, Saturday is expected to bring sunshine, a high of 39 and south winds, which should clear up most of the wintery mix still frozen on the ground from Thursday and Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said. However, after dark the temperature will dip back below freezing, which means it will take until Sunday night or Monday morning for all frozen spots to completely melt and evaporate.

“We are going to see improvement from this point, but for the next few nights just be a little cautious until it looks like everything has completely cleared up,” Godwin said.

Temperatures are expected to dip back below freezing by about 8 p.m. Saturday.

“There could be spots anywhere, especially if it’s somewhere kind of shady where the sun doesn’t really get,” Godwin said. “There could still be some scattered patches of ice.”