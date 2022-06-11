Path for refugees differs from path for asylum seekers

The path refugees would take to for resettlement in the United States differs from that of asylum seekers.

The nonprofit Refugee Services of Texas places about 40% of refugees resettling in Texas, working through its offices in seven cities, although none are in Waco. Last year, the agency resettled about 800 refugees in the state.

Senior Development Director Ashley Faye said the process of refugee resettlement starts overseas when people fleeing a country because of war, persecution or famine seek refugee status from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, typically while in a refugee camp.

The U.N. office runs background checks, medical screenings and vaccination determinations on those wanting to be resettled in another country. Fewer than 1% of refugees get resettled, Faye said.

Those who pass their screenings are assigned to a country willing to take in refugees but do not have a say in where they go, Faye said. Countries willing to take in refugees for resettling usually have caps on the number of refugees accepted each year and that number can change.

Refugees approved by the United Nations and designated for the United States then go through another round of screening and checks conducted by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, the Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement and others. Those who make it past that round are passed on to state resettlement programs.

California, Texas and New York handle the lion's share of refugee resettlements. In Texas, the greatest number of refugees come from the Congo, Myanmar and Afghanistan. Faye said Refugee Services of Texas teams generally get two-weeks' notice of arriving refugees to resettle. Local welcome teams prepare apartments, stock supplies and necessities for incoming families, secure donations of furniture and children's toys and put food in refrigerators.

Case management teams handle the ongoing details of settling into a new country: securing work permits and licenses, enrolling children in school, finding language classes, learning how to use public transportation and determining eligibility for social services.

The pullout of American military forces in Afghanistan last summer and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February triggered new waves of refugees from those countries. The Department of Homeland Security created Operation Allies Welcome to resettle some 76,000 Afghans leaving their country. Uniting for Ukraine, run by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, gives Ukrainians who have a sponsor providing financial support permission to stay up to two years in the United States.

