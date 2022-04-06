Peace Garden grows community within Waco Police Department

What began as an idea for a community vegetable garden in a neglected outdoor space at Waco Police Department headquarters has blossomed into the Peace Garden, a serenity space for first responders and civilian personnel to de-stress from their jobs.

"I can even envision detectives bringing victims (and witnesses of crimes) here to interview them," Detective Aaron Welchel said. "It's a much more pleasant space than the interview rooms upstairs.”

The interview rooms upstairs are stale-smelling, very controlled spaces, primarily for officers and detectives to interview suspects, Welchel said. Victims and witnesses would often prefer a more pleasant and less highly controlled place to tell their stories, he said.

But that is in the future, after windscreens cover the fence at the far end of the area, and a mural ornaments the concrete wall to the side of it.

On Wednesday afternoon, winds lashed through the area outside police headquarters on Pine Avenue, causing the door from inside to slam and blowing open the gate in the fence, not as pleasant as it might be.

“A year and a day ago, I asked the assistant chief for permission to use the space as a community vegetable garden,” said Christina Barnum, who has supervised dispatchers and worked in open records for the department since around 1995, when studying for an art history degree at the University of North Texas.

Barnum — who said she is related to celebrated showman P.T. Barnum of circus and animal cracker fame, however distantly — got her request approved.

“I enjoy gardening at home. I wanted to enjoy it at work and I thought I would open it up to see who else would join,” Barnum said.

She sent email to everyone in the department to find out who else would be interested in working on it with her.

Many joined

Welchel brought a power washer out and thoroughly cleaned all the neglected concrete and brick surfaces.

“Robin (Ameny) really jumped in with both feet with ideas and contacts with Keep Waco Beautiful,” Barnum said.

Before long, about 20 personnel across the department, officers, detectives and civilians, joined in planting and watering and tending a small number of crops, Ameny said.

But the vision grew.

Ameny, a planning and budget official with the department, wanted to bring in flowers and some small trees and refresh some benches with colorful paint.

“I wanted to create a pleasant and relaxing space for all,” Ameny said.

Her vision included a space that all first responders, dispatchers, sworn personnel and civilian employees could go to and relax.

Mental health solace

“This can really help our officers and detectives," Welchel said. "If a calm, quiet place, a place that’s close to nature, will help them relax and de-stress, then this place can help them. Even if it’s only for a few minutes between calls, they can reduce their stress.”

Welchel is also a member of the peer support team at the Waco Police Department.

Department social worker DeAngela Bynum said she could envision crime scene technicians benefiting from tranquility in the Peace Garden as well.

“So many people in our department interact with the public on the worst day of their (members of the public) lives,” Bynum said. “911 dispatchers will stay on the phone with someone contemplating suicide until officers arrive. Then, officers go from car wreck, to crime scene, to 911 call — one after the other, for 10 hours during a shift.”

Welchel said detectives may in the course of a shift see dead bodies, or interview victims of sex crimes, or people who have had their homes burglarized.

Some officers and detectives de-stress in the locker room, venting to fellow officers and detectives. Others will relax in a place like the Peace Garden.

Both social worker and detective agreed that even a few minutes looking at the plants, or watering and tending them would put department personnel in a better frame of mind for their next call, or to go home at the end of their shift.

The vision grew more

After Ameny suggested expanding the type of plants from just vegetables to include flowering plants and trees, Barnum put her in touch with the McLennan County Master Gardeners. Together they conceptualized what plants could go into the space to create beauty and harmony.

Then Barnum added the idea of a wall mural.

Carole Fergusson, executive director of Keep Waco Beautiful, whom Ameny brought into the project, found Tevita and Makenzie Asisi to be donors.

Many in Tevita Asisi’s family work in public safety, including his mother, a dispatcher, and his sister, a police officer, he said. Makenzie Asisi said her younger brother is firefighter and paramedic.

“When Makenzie and I discussed it as family, there was no question that we would support it," Tevita Asisi said. "And we wanted to give this money personally, not through any of our businesses. We didn’t want it to look like a tax write off. This comes from our hearts.”

“We need to stick with our first responders,” Makenzie Asisi said. “They have the hardest job. They protect all of our families and they go home to their own families. We need to stick with them and believe in them.”

Fergusson also found Bonnie’s Greenhouse as a supplier.

Bonnie’s Greenhouse owner Ashli Robken said she recommended some small trees, some perennials that flower and come back year after year, and also some annuals that have to be replaced each year for the Peace Garden.

Ameny said she also got soil donated from Hunter Kosar of Twisted Nail Broker Services, planting equipment from Lowe’s Home Improvement and a really good price on cinder blocks through Habitat for Humanity.

Fergusson reached out to Baylor University and got about 20 volunteers from Baylor Stepping Out this past weekend, to set up the cinder blocks and plant the annuals and perennials.

The Keep Waco Beautiful director also contracted with artist Will Suarez for the mural. Ameny said art students from around Waco may help with the mural.

Community within the department

Ameny also suggested that even Barnum might pick up a brush to work on the mural. Barnum denied it with a twinkle in her eye.

“We’re also creating a community within the police department of people who enjoy gardening,” Ameny said.

Welchel, who grows bonsai trees at home, agreed.

“Now that we have the two trees, people who don’t know about trees but do enjoy gardening are asking how they can tend the trees,” he said.

And after the benches are repainted, and the mural decorates the walls, many first responders and others in public safety may also find solace in the Peace Garden, Welchel, Bynum and Barnum all agreed.

“I’m so glad the chief said we could do this,” Barnum said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.