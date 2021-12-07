Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary remembered at Doris Miller Memorial in Waco

"I remember the words of my grandfather like they were yesterday. He said, 'Thomas when you walk into a room, remember many before you have unlocked the door, and if a door is locked, you have a responsibility to unlock it, walk through it and keep it unlocked for others,'" Bledsoe said. "His words resonated with me because he connected it with what his brother had done at Pearl Harbor."

"He was recognized as one of the first heroes of World War II," Olson said. "In his heroism and selflessness, at a time when Black men were less thought of, he elevated his race. … He brings and has brought to Waco more recognition for such great deeds than we have a right to ask for. This memorial stands on the banks of the Brazos River and it graces this river with its presence and is surrounded by so many others who answered their call to the country. He stands close to the bridges, who have their own history, seen in the segregated South. There is a certain poetry that both of these parts of history now stand side by side, hopefully fulfilling what Doris Mills, who lost his life in the service of his country, would want to be remembered for — a place of healing and enriching others."