Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary remembered at Doris Miller Memorial in Waco

The Waco community on Tuesday memorialized the 80th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor at the riverfront site dedicated to Waco native Doris Miller, the first Black servicemember to win the Navy Cross and a pioneer in shattering racial barriers in the military and beyond.
About 200 people gathered at the Doris Miller Memorial, including eight Miller family members, for the ceremony that started at 11:55 p.m., the time in Waco on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese war planes bombed the naval station in Hawaii in a surprise attack, catapulting the United States into World War II.
Miller's story is well known to many in the audience and others nationwide. Black sailors at the time were relegated to serving as mess attendants or in the laundry and were not trained like other sailors on the battleships. Despite his lack of training, Miller dragged his critically wounded captain on the USS West Virginia to safety, fished his oil-soaked comrades blown overboard from the murky sea and jumped on an anti-aircraft gun and fired at the swirling Japanese planes.
The ceremony featured remarks from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, former Ambassador Lyndon Olson Jr. and Thomas Bledsoe, Doris Miller's great-nephew.
Olson opened his remarks by telling a story about his grandparents, who lived in Speegleville on a cotton farm near where Doris Miller's parents lived. Olson's grandfather died in February 1932 during the Great Depression, leaving his grieving grandmother alone and with no way to work her cotton farm. One day, Doris Miller's father and two other men showed up at her back door and told her they would bring in her cotton crop for her and ask nothing in return.
"My grandmother said she doesn't know what she would have done without that offer," Olson said, noting the link between the two families and offering Thomas Bledsoe and his family thanks. Years later, Olson was instrumental, along with many others, in helping establish the Doris Miller Memorial.
As Olson was telling the story about the Millers helping his grandmother, a member of the La Vega High School ROTC color guard posting the American and Texas flags collapsed. Without hesitation, Thomas Bledsoe bolted from his seat and ran over to support the young flagbearer, a hint that his great-uncle's selflessness and concern for others remains in the family.
Henrietta Miller-Bledsoe, Thomas Bledsoe's mother, said before the ceremony began that she continues to be impressed with the beauty and grandeur of the memorial and said it will serve as a lasting legacy and source of pride for her family.
She said younger members of the family are picking up the mantle in the ongoing campaign to convince Congress to award Doris Miller the Medal of Honor.
"There are many people who did less than what he did and who have received it," she said. "It shouldn't be the length of time, which was one of the reasons they said they didn't want to issue it. Or there is this argument about how many planes did he shoot down. It doesn't matter. If you are playing dodgeball, they are going to move. So whether he hit a plane or not, he caused them to move by manning that machine gun at that time. So give him what he is due. He broke the color barrier. They let him go around selling war bonds. He broke the stigma that Blacks couldn't do anything at that time but work in the mess hall."
Thomas Bledsoe thanked Waco for honoring his great-uncle and said Doris Miller humbly rose to the occasion and became an inspiration to the United States.
"I remember the words of my grandfather like they were yesterday. He said, 'Thomas when you walk into a room, remember many before you have unlocked the door, and if a door is locked, you have a responsibility to unlock it, walk through it and keep it unlocked for others,'" Bledsoe said. "His words resonated with me because he connected it with what his brother had done at Pearl Harbor."
Olson said Miller's legacy will not be forgotten.
"He was recognized as one of the first heroes of World War II," Olson said. "In his heroism and selflessness, at a time when Black men were less thought of, he elevated his race. … He brings and has brought to Waco more recognition for such great deeds than we have a right to ask for. This memorial stands on the banks of the Brazos River and it graces this river with its presence and is surrounded by so many others who answered their call to the country. He stands close to the bridges, who have their own history, seen in the segregated South. There is a certain poetry that both of these parts of history now stand side by side, hopefully fulfilling what Doris Mills, who lost his life in the service of his country, would want to be remembered for — a place of healing and enriching others."