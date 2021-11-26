Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 6 in Waco dies

A 61-year-old Waco man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Highway 6, not far from its intersection with Highway 84, Waco Police announced.

The man, Ronald Lee Haynes, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police press release.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe flagged an officer down before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Highway 6 and said they thought they had hit a pedestrian who was crossing the highway, according to the press release. The officer found Haynes and called emergency medical responders.

"No charges have been filed or identified in this case," the press release says. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with our investigators and patrol officers."