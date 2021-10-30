Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on its way to McLennan County

The vaccine will also be available at doctors' offices, she said.

“Families that have insurance or may be covered by Medicaid and have a pediatrician that provides well-child visits and service typically get those standardized vaccines at those well-child visits,” Malrey-Horne said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if parents go directly to their pediatrician's office where they have already built a relationship.”

Others may choose the convenience of a public health clinic or pharmacy, she said.

“I hope that both groups of people, whether you go through your pediatrician's office or us, or a retail pharmacy, just make sure that their kids get vaccinated one way or another,” Malrey-Horne said.

The public health district has reported that since April, 1% of McLennan County COVID-19 cases have been infants younger than 1, 10% of cases have been in children ages 1 to 9, and 13% of cases have been reported in children ages 10 to 19.

On Friday, the health district reported 22 new cases with an estimated 165 active cases and no new fatalities. The percentage of the eligible population which is fully vaccinated ticked up a point to 54%.

Out of the 39 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, 21 were McLennan County residents.

According to the CDC, children ages 5 to 11 comprise 39% of COVID-19 cases in the under-18 population nationwide. Some 8,300 COVID-19 patients in that age group have been hospitalized and 146 have died.

