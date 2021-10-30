Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on its way to McLennan County

Waco-area public health officials, pediatricians and pharmacies are preparing to vaccinate children as young as 5 as Pfizer begins shipping a pediatric COVID-19 formulation that is up for final approval this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency approval Friday of the vaccine for ages 5-11 triggered a plan to send the first batch of 404,100 doses to Texas providers that preordered them, including the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
“We will work with our community partners and school districts to plan pediatric clinics appropriately,” health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said.
State officials said providers will start receiving the free doses this week, but they can't administer them until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control signs off on the use of the vaccine after its advisory panel meets Tuesday. The state of Texas expects this month to receive more than 1 million doses of the vaccine for an eligible population of about 2.9 million, and pharmacies will get additional shipments directly from the federal government.
Pfizer's pediatric formulation, which ships in orange-capped vials, has a 10 microgram dose, one-third the amount of the 30 microgram dose for the 12-and-older population. The children's vaccine is to be given in two doses, at least three weeks apart.
As they wait for the doses to arrive, Waco-area pediatricians are discussing hopes and fears with parents.
Waco Family Medicine pediatrician Dr. Suzanne Jacob said some parents want to know how quickly they can get access to the vaccine. Others are more hesitant, with questions about a vaccine that is relatively new.
Jacob said that all studies are showing the pediatric vaccine works similarly to the way it does with an adult.
“The same mechanisms about how it works will create immunity in children,” Jacob said. “The only difference is that it is a smaller dose and actually thought to be safer because it is a smaller dose.”
According to the FDA, the immunity that the vaccine provides for children ages 5 to 11 is comparable to the immune response of ages 16 through 25 and has also been found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19.
A ongoing study was conducted with approximately 3,100 volunteers who received the dose and no serious side effects have been detected.
Jacob said she would recommend that parents consider the vaccine when and if the CDC recommends it for children ages 5 to 11.
“The risks are low and the benefits are higher than the risk,” Jacob said.
Malrey-Horne, the local health district director, said the agency is planning freestanding outreach clinics to offer the pediatric vaccine for younger patients, and the regular vaccine for those ages 12 and up.
The vaccine will also be available at doctors' offices, she said.
“Families that have insurance or may be covered by Medicaid and have a pediatrician that provides well-child visits and service typically get those standardized vaccines at those well-child visits,” Malrey-Horne said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if parents go directly to their pediatrician's office where they have already built a relationship.”
Others may choose the convenience of a public health clinic or pharmacy, she said.
“I hope that both groups of people, whether you go through your pediatrician's office or us, or a retail pharmacy, just make sure that their kids get vaccinated one way or another,” Malrey-Horne said.
The public health district has reported that since April, 1% of McLennan County COVID-19 cases have been infants younger than 1, 10% of cases have been in children ages 1 to 9, and 13% of cases have been reported in children ages 10 to 19.
On Friday, the health district reported 22 new cases with an estimated 165 active cases and no new fatalities. The percentage of the eligible population which is fully vaccinated ticked up a point to 54%.
Out of the 39 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, 21 were McLennan County residents.
According to the CDC, children ages 5 to 11 comprise 39% of COVID-19 cases in the under-18 population nationwide. Some 8,300 COVID-19 patients in that age group have been hospitalized and 146 have died.