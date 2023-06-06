A pet dog was killed by Waco police officers Saturday afternoon after officers were sent to the wrong address, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release.

Shipley said officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Shipley said the reported address for the burglary was in the 3200 block of North 20th A Street, but when dispatchers entered the address into the system, it was “autocorrected” to 3200 North 20th Street, which is one street over.

Shipley said officers acted in “good faith” to the call. Upon arriving at the address, officers found the back door was ajar, which Shipley said corroborated information from the 911 call about the burglary. Shipley said officers announced their presence, and shortly after that several dogs came toward the officers.

Shipley said one dog acted “more aggressively” than the others and lunged at the officers. Shipley said the officers retreated, but after the dog lunged a second time, one of the officers fired a shot and struck the dog. The dog, Finn, was taken to an emergency medical clinic by his owner and later died, Shipley said.

Shipley said the department will engage with its dispatch system manufacturer to ensure a similar error does not happen again.

“We are regretful of the outcome regarding our response that resulted in the death of Finn,” Shipley said. “We will work diligently to confirm the address entered into our Computer Aided Dispatch system is accurate and precise.”

Shipley said officers quickly addressed the original call after realizing they were at the wrong house. She said no arrests or injuries were reported relating to the original 911 call.