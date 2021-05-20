Pete Sessions votes against Capitol riot commission

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions said he voted Wednesday against creating an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because he considers the probe premature and thinks it could usurp the judicial process.
Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to determining what happened that day, when a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters smashed into the Capitol to try to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.
The bill passed the House 252-175, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop the bipartisan investigation opposed by Trump.
Trump issued a statement urging Republicans to vote against it, calling the legislation a “Democrat trap.”
"Right now, there is a rushed desire for judgment," Sessions, R-Waco, said in a statement Thursday. "Yet, not one person has been charged with sedition. For us to jump to conclusions and to use legal terms not supported by facts is a mistake.
"The decision by Speaker Pelosi to move forward to develop an answer by the end of the year will not coincide with the time necessary for investigations and trials to reach outcomes. If she would be patient and allow the facts of the case to develop in prosecution and court, it would mean the American people would get an accurate read of the truth," Sessions said.
The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it. And the handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.
“This is about facts — it’s not partisan politics,” said New York Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who negotiated the legislation with Democrats. He said “the American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers, and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”
Christopher Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, is charged in a seven-count federal indictment for his role in the riot. He remains free on bond and has a status conference scheduled in a Washington, D.C. federal court on June 10.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.