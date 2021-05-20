Pete Sessions votes against Capitol riot commission

"The decision by Speaker Pelosi to move forward to develop an answer by the end of the year will not coincide with the time necessary for investigations and trials to reach outcomes. If she would be patient and allow the facts of the case to develop in prosecution and court, it would mean the American people would get an accurate read of the truth," Sessions said.

The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it. And the handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.

“This is about facts — it’s not partisan politics,” said New York Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who negotiated the legislation with Democrats. He said “the American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers, and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

Christopher Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, is charged in a seven-count federal indictment for his role in the riot. He remains free on bond and has a status conference scheduled in a Washington, D.C. federal court on June 10.

