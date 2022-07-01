Pickleball community grows in Waco with local tournaments

Pickleball, a sport billed as a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, has been quickly gaining traction around the country, and Waco is no exception.

A Victory Road Series tournament managed by Pickleball is Great Inc. started Thursday at Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center, 900 Lake Shore Drive, and will run until Sunday. The tournament drew competitors from the Waco area and across the state, with some traveling hours from San Antonio or Brownwood just to compete.

This weekend’s tournament is the second in a series of three held at the Waco center, with one held earlier this year in April and one scheduled for November. Tournament director Kimo Hansen said 123 people registered for this weekend’s tournament, an increase from April.

Several years ago, the center converted a few of its tennis courts into pickleball courts, and later converted a few more due to the demand for pickleball. Now, the facility has eight courts specifically for pickleball.

The pickleball courts have been a great success for the center, and it may have to add more to meet demand, said Joe Rosa, the center's head tennis pro and director of special events.

A pickleball court is similar to a tennis court, but is about a third of the size and features a shorter net. Instead of rackets, players use paddles to hit a plastic ball, similar to a whiffle ball.

While the sport sees players of all ages, its smaller court and lighter ball can be particularly appealing to older adults.

“It’s growing by leaps and bounds,” said Jacqui Strickland, a player who has a court in her backyard. “It's better for people that are my age, because it's not so hard on everybody. I've had a knee replacement, but it doesn't bother me. It's good exercise.”

Paul Underwood, a player from Brownwood, said his son-in-law introduced him to pickleball last summer, and he only went along at first to humor him.

“I thought it was stupid, because it has the stupidest name," Underwood said. "Pickleball, it doesn’t explain the game at all. I think it was named after the family dog of who created it or something.”

Underwood said he got over the name and fell in love with the fast-paced style of play. With the smaller court, it is easier to carry on conversations during the game, which helps grow the community of pickleball players, he said.

Many players said the community is one of the best parts about pickleball. Strickland said she has made many friends through competing in tournaments and playing with others in the Waco area.

Players said they use apps such as Facebook or GroupMe to find other pickleball players and organize games. Others travel to tournaments across the country simply for the love of the game and making friends through playing pickleball.

Doubles partners Ruby Alaniz and Diane Hinojosa traveled from San Antonio to compete. They have traveled to many other tournaments in places including Fort Worth and Orlando, and even qualified for a national pickleball tournament in Pittsburgh.

“It’s just the love of the game,” Hinojosa said. “And this social aspect of pickleball, the community. You always run into people you know.”

Alaniz also said she loves the community, but also loves the opportunity of competition that pickleball provides.

Jodi Thurman, head pickleball pro at the Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center, said pickleball helped her revitalize her life after she lost her husband.

“It changed everything,” Thurman said. “It got me back out and being active again. It was a lifesaver for me.”

Strickland went through a similar experience, saying pickleball helped her through the loss of her husband in February.

“It’s therapy for me. It makes me feel good,” Strickland said. “It’s just something I love. I found what I love, and I’ll probably play this game for a long time.”

