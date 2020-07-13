Ryker and Tori wasted no time mixing it up Monday as they burst in to Waco Animal Shelter play yard, running and roughhousing with each other.
The young, mixed-breed dogs need more wide-open spaces than the shelter kennels can give them, and they stand a good chance of getting it as they board a plane to Idaho on Wednesday.
They are among 10 Waco dogs hitching a ride to the Northwest with an animal rescue group Dog Is My CoPilot, Inc.
Shelter staff will drive the dogs early Wednesday to Addison Airport, where the Waco dogs will board a small plane with others from around the state and be transported to an Idaho Humane Society shelter in Boise, Idaho.
Waco animal welfare officials said the dogs will have a better chance of getting adopted at the Idaho shelter, which has only nine dogs available for adoption right now. By contrast, the Waco Animal Shelter has 82 dogs available, plus several in foster care that are available for adoption.
“A lot of shelters up north and a lot of the rescues up North are really low on the number of animals for adoptions,” Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said. “Southern states generally do hook up with Northern states to ship dogs they don’t have up there for a chance to adopt dogs in need of a home.”
Dog Is My CoPilot is a nonprofit based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that works to save animals from euthanasia through its air transport program. This shipment of dogs will bring its total of transported dogs to more than 15,000.
“We take animals from where (shelters) are overcrowded to areas that are underserved, then these dogs just really fly off the selves,” said Dr. Peter Rork, founder and president of the program. “It is very rewarding to know when you are flying the dogs to an organization that will have close to or at a 100% adoption rate.”
Rork, a licensed pilot, will fly a portion of the 10-hour trip with 40 to 50 medium- to large-sized dogs. He said several Texas shelters have partnered with his program to provide animals in need of adoption to other sections of the nation.
Mike Gray, canine behavior and enrichment specialist at the shelter, will collect the 10 Waco dogs and drive them to Dallas on Wednesday.
“It’s pretty cool, because it’s not just us who are sending dogs up,” Gray said. “There are multiple shelters who are doing this in Texas, so we are all trying to help.”
It’s the second time this summer that Waco dogs have been flown to the Idaho Humane Society shelter. Also, last week, another animal support program in Virginia drove to Waco and picked up several animals to taken them to the East Coast for adoption.
“This is a really great way to lower the numbers of shelters in the South where we have a little bit harder of a time convincing people to spay and neuter and where we have pet overpopulation issues here,” Rivadeneira said.
Rivadeneira and Rork encouraged local residents to spay and neuter family pets and to adopt from shelters rather than purchase from breeders.
For more information about animals available at the Humane Society of Central Texas, visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org.
