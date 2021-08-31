Pizza and prayers offered to residents of Oak Lodge Motor Inn

The time to leave Oak Lodge Motor Inn is approaching, and 68-year-old Greg Crain is among residents yet to find a new place to live.
He and eight others raised their hands during a pizza party Tuesday on the Oak Lodge parking lot. Homeless advocate Jimmy Dorrell, who arranged the get-together, asked that those still in the hunt so indicate.
Crain said he has lived at the 72-unit motel on Austin Avenue about three years, but he and his dwindling number of neighbors face relocation. Developers, including Mitchell Construction's Brian Mitchell, announced they will replace the motel with $9 million in retail and high-end housing. In June, they said they would like to begin demolition by Aug. 31, which was Tuesday.
The city of Waco issued a demolition permit two weeks ago, but no updates to the timeline have been announced.
But there were no bulldozers or wrecking balls on the premises, at least not at 11:45 a.m., when residents gathered around a metal table and folding chairs to enjoy Little Caesars pizza and bottled water. Dorrell and Church Under the Bridge's Paul Fields prayed and offered updates on the situation.
Fields, acknowledging the murkiness surrounding the actual closing date and the search by some to find alternate lodging, prayed that "clarity abound," and that residents remain protected from disease and affliction.
"We can't fix the problem, but we can walk with you through it," said Dorrell, co-founder of Mission Waco/Mission World with his wife, Janet Dorrell, and pastor of Church Under the Bridge, which soon will celebrate its 29th anniversary. Several Oak Lodge residents attend the church, which meets at Magnolia Market at the Silos while the widening of I-35 continues.
Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge have worked with other nonprofits and the city of Waco in exploring options for residents. They have had mixed results, with low-rate motels reporting no vacancies due to a glut of construction workers, including those involved in the I-35 project.
Dorrell on Tuesday learned that someone who had received assistance in finding a new place had been kicked out and barred from returning. These situations are rare but can make it tough on everyone, Dorrell said.
Those attending Tuesday's pizza picnic received a gift bag containing a $10 voucher redeemable at Jubilee Food Market, 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, and face masks to be worn during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Crain, the Oak Lodge resident still searching for another place to live, said he receives a Social Security check and makes extra playing piano and organ at churches.
He said he has a music degree, having attended Paul Quinn College when its campus was still in Waco, as well as Prairie View A&M University.
Crain said he pays $600 a month to stay at Oak Lodge Motor Inn. He said crime riddles the complex, outsiders having easy access because there is no fencing around the property and "predators" have free rein.
"A majority are all about sex, all about drugs," Crain said.
Santos Torrez, an elder at Mount Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist, said Crain directs music there on Saturdays, at another church on Sundays.
"He's a wonderful fellow, actually classically trained. I believe he also has a degree in teaching," Torrez said. "I know he lives downtown, and that the place he lives in now is shutting down. He'll need to move."
Torrez said he did not know if anyone with the church is assisting Cain with his search, but certainly will discuss the matter with him Saturday.
Raynesha Hudnell, a city staffer working closely with Oak Lodge residents, said 20 of 24 who applied through the McLennan County Emergency Rental Assistance Program have been pre-approved. One applicant received a Section 8 housing voucher that will pay for permanent housing, if it is found.
Dorrell and others have pointed out that qualifying for rental assistance is a step in the right direction, but housing still must be found.
"We have placed two families and six individuals in hotels until they are able to secure housing," Hudnell said in an email response to questions.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek referred comment about when demolition might begin to developers of the Oak Lodge property.
"Our housing department has worked diligently and side-by-side with groups such as Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge to find good housing for long-term and short-term residents," Meek said. "We have used all resources at our disposal."
Wilfred Burton drove his car off the Oak Lodge parking lot shortly after noon Tuesday, speaking with Dorrell and agreeing to talk about decisions he faces. He moved to Waco about 30 years ago from Mississippi, where he worked as a baker. Family members here at the time have since moved away.
At 62, and with a wife, he pays $650 a month in rent. A Social Security check helps make ends meet. His search for other places to stay have proved futile, financially speaking, "because they are just too high."
"I'll do the best I can," he said before driving onto Franklin Avenue.
Dorrell asked yet another question: "Who will be on the streets tonight?" Five people raised their hands. He assured them they would not be abandoned, that the Mission Waco Meyer Center could have space available.
"I know you don't like hearing 'homeless shelter,'" Dorrell said, his voice trailing off. "But it might be the answer for a day or two."