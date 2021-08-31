Pizza and prayers offered to residents of Oak Lodge Motor Inn

Crain said he pays $600 a month to stay at Oak Lodge Motor Inn. He said crime riddles the complex, outsiders having easy access because there is no fencing around the property and "predators" have free rein.

"A majority are all about sex, all about drugs," Crain said.

Santos Torrez, an elder at Mount Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist, said Crain directs music there on Saturdays, at another church on Sundays.

"He's a wonderful fellow, actually classically trained. I believe he also has a degree in teaching," Torrez said. "I know he lives downtown, and that the place he lives in now is shutting down. He'll need to move."

Torrez said he did not know if anyone with the church is assisting Cain with his search, but certainly will discuss the matter with him Saturday.

Raynesha Hudnell, a city staffer working closely with Oak Lodge residents, said 20 of 24 who applied through the McLennan County Emergency Rental Assistance Program have been pre-approved. One applicant received a Section 8 housing voucher that will pay for permanent housing, if it is found.

Dorrell and others have pointed out that qualifying for rental assistance is a step in the right direction, but housing still must be found.