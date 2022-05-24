Plan Commission recommends zoning change for housing development abutting Cameron Park

A plan to build 151 homes on the border of Cameron Park moved forward another step during a Waco Plan Commission meeting Tuesday night.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend rezoning the 36-acre property between Park Lake Drive, Greenwood Drive and Adeline Drive to a Planned Unit Development to accommodate the construction proposed by Turner Brothers, formerly known as Turner Behringer. The vote came after residents who live in the surrounding neighborhood spoke in opposition to the development.

Most speakers were concerned the new housing would come with disruptive and dangerous car traffic. The commission voted to recommend approval of the measure with conditions, including a traffic impact analysis the developer must submit with its final zoning application. The Waco City Council will vote on the PUD change at a future meeting.

Of the proposed homes, 34 would not have yards and would have garages located in the rear, 39 would have lawns and rear garages, and another 78 would have garages in front. Plans call for a small pond on the property to be expanded into a retention pond. Developers Shane and Cody Turner and Todd Behringer also plan to include trails connecting the park to the development.

If approved, construction on the empty land between the Waco Center for Youth and Cameron Park would start in phases, beginning with 31 lots slated for completion next fall. The next four phases include 30 lots each.

During a previous meeting with the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association, some neighbors told developers they are worried the new development will generate traffic.

The application for the PUD states most of the site would be filled with single-family residential homes. Lot sizes will range between 2,100 square feet and more than 8,000 square feet, with an overall density of 4.2 housing units per acre.

Documents submitted to the Plan Commission show about 25 lots, mostly smaller, directly on the park boundary.

