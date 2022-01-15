Plan for Floyd Casey site will include a range of housing options

A Waco real estate development firm is close to finalizing a development agreement with the city of Waco to redevelop the Floyd Casey stadium site featuring hundreds of homes with a range of prices, sizes and types.

Turner Behringer is proposing to transform the vacant 105-acre tract off South Valley Mills Drive with 300 units of housing as well as commercial spaces and walkways connecting to a city trail system. The city chose the firm in 2020 as part a competitive request for proposals process after acquiring the property from Baylor University.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he expects Turner Behringer and city staff will come to an agreement within the next 60 days, then bring it to the Waco City Council for approval.

Ford said the City passed a pre-development agreement last year and is in the middle of negotiating the development agreement, which will formally set the timeline for the project.

“Traditionally, as you might imagine, developers want longer and cities want shorter, and we will come to an agreement that works for both parties to get the project going,” Ford said.