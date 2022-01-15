Plan for Floyd Casey will include a range of housing options

A Waco real estate development firm is close to finalizing a development agreement with the city of Waco to redevelop the Floyd Casey stadium site featuring hundreds of homes with a range of prices, sizes and types.
Turner Behringer is proposing to transform the vacant 105-acre tract off South Valley Mills Drive with 300 units of housing as well as commercial spaces and walkways connecting to a city trail system. The city chose the firm in 2020 as part a competitive request for proposals process after acquiring the property from Baylor University.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he expects Turner Behringer and city staff will come to an agreement within the next 60 days, then bring it to the Waco City Council for approval.
Ford said the City passed a pre-development agreement last year and is in the middle of negotiating the development agreement, which will formally set the timeline for the project.
“Traditionally, as you might imagine, developers want longer and cities want shorter, and we will come to an agreement that works for both parties to get the project going,” Ford said.
A statement from Turner Behringer said the firm and the city are still working through the design of the development.
“Currently, we have a good mix of lots that range in size and include brownstones, garden homes, smaller residential urban lots and some larger estate lots,” the statement reads.
The developers stated Turner Behringer is working with Austin-based McCann Adams Studio to develop a mixed-use, mixed-income development more densely populated than typical suburbs in Waco.
“The introduction of smaller housing and lots would bring to Waco innovative, well-designed options for a mixed-income community,” the statement reads.
McCann Adams Studio is known for creating the master plan for the 700-acre redevelopment of the former Mueller Airport in East Austin.
This past week, representatives from Mullin & Lonergan Associates, a firm specializing in community development, presented an in-depth study of Waco housing issues to the council. Among the recommendations was setting aside 20% of the Floyd Casey units for affordable housing.
Affordable housing is defined by HUD as housing with monthly payments not exceeding 30% of an area's median household income. It is not necessarily subsidized or income-restricted housing.
Housing Director Galen Price said the Floyd Casey development was always imagined as a mixed-income development, with different kinds of housing spread throughout.
Price said the study also demonstrates how, in Waco, low-income residents have to compete for a limited pool of modestly price housing units against people who could pay more but choose to live below their means. That also makes it harder for people with mid-range incomes to find housing.
“One of the goals the city talked about is creating more mixed income-type developments, and one of those goals is for Floyd Casey to be that,” Price said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the final development might have “a very small” number of affordable units.
“From a housing perspective, we’re still figuring out where we go with this study,” Meek said. “But I think what you’re going to see is comprehensive strategies to address all these issues. Where Floyd Casey fits into all of that, we don’t know right now.”