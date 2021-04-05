Plans announced for slain Trooper Chad Walker's funeral

Details have been announced regarding funeral services for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who died after being shot during a roadside assistance call.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Groesbeck High School's Goat Stadium, 1202 North Ellis Street in Groesbeck.

Groesbeck Independent School District (ISD) will provide shuttle services for the public to and from the stadium from four different locations.

Attendees can board the shuttles at H.O. Whitehurst Elementary, Enge-Washington Intermediate, Groesbeck Middle School, and Groesbeck City Park.

Groesbeck Middle School has been designated for disability parking and the Groesbeck ISD transportation department will provide buses with wheelchair lifts to be able to provide transportation for those who need and one accompanying person.

Shuttles will begin departing at 8:15 a.m, with the last shuttle leaving at 9:35 a.m. Shuttles will be available to take people back to their cars after the service.

The northwest gate, near the home ticket booth area, will open at 9 a.m. and will be the only entrance available to the public.