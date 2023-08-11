The Playdium Pool in West announced Friday it will voluntarily close for the rest of the season, on the same day McLennan County health officials reported 25 more possible cases of E. coli involving people who visited the pool.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and we feel this is the best decision," a Playdium Facebook post announcing the closure says.

As of Friday afternoon, 73 cases of E. coli linked to the pool had been reported to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, according to a health district press release, up from 42 people reported as of Thursday.

The number of infections confirmed as E. coli via a lab test has remained the same, at four.

The suspected exposure dates are between July 28 and Aug. 6, the last day the pool was open, health district spokesperson Clare Paul said.

The age range of people reporting symptoms is 1 to 66 years old, and no one has been hospitalized or died as a result of the outbreak, Paul said.

"The four patients that have tested positive for E.coli have not tested positive for E.coli 0157, which is the strain associated with a high risk of severe disease that requires hospitalization and sometimes death," the press release says. "The current outbreak has caused only relatively mild illness and no hospitalizations or deaths."

Paul said health district testing of the pool's water Aug. 4 revealed no fecal contamination of the pool’s water and found that the chlorine and pH levels were within acceptable and safe ranges. The closure in response to the outbreak will allow for thorough cleaning, disinfection and water testing, the press release says.

"The management is cooperating fully with health officials and is committed to implementing corrective measures to prevent future incidents," according to the press release. "The Health District will work closely with the Playdium to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the community."

E. coli is a bacteria that can be passed to humans through contaminated food or water, and causes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea and vomiting. Common ways E. coli can be passed to humans include ingesting undercooked ground beef or ingesting water contaminated by fecal matter.

"We take this outbreak seriously and are working diligently to identify the source and prevent further spread of E.coli," health district Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said in the press release. "We urge all individuals who have visited the Playdium recently and are experiencing symptoms to notify the Health District by emailing WacoEpi@wacotx.gov."