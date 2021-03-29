Plumbing supplies scarce in Waco weeks after February freeze

The historic February freeze that burst pipes all over Texas cannot yet be deemed water under the bridge, as local plumbers report waiting lists and three-week delays in handling service calls from desperate customers.

A parts scarcity is aggravating the problem, as homeowners joined plumbing pros flocking to hardware and big-box retailers after the big freeze. Some local plumbers say they have customers just now discovering damaged inflicted by temperatures that dipped below zero in Central Texas the week of Valentine’s Day.

Chris Anderson, who owns the Smoot-Anderson Company plumbing supply house at 3400 Clay Ave., said he’s seen nothing like it in 35 years.

“We had thousands of individuals trying to make their own repairs,” Anderson said. “There were 300 people trying to get in the building that Monday morning after the freeze. Cars were parked up and down Clay Avenue.

“It reminded me of the old stadium days,” said Anderson, recalling the old Floyd Casey Stadium that long operated near the plumbing parts store.

Anderson said the market had changed even before the ice storm, which seemed to push the situation over the edge. Since the Gulf Coast’s last hurricane, in August, shipments were sporadic and prices soared.