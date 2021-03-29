Plumbing supplies scarce weeks after February freeze

The historic February freeze that burst pipes all over Texas cannot yet be deemed water under the bridge, as local plumbers report waiting lists and three-week delays in handling service calls from desperate customers.
A parts scarcity is aggravating the problem, as homeowners joined plumbing pros flocking to hardware and big-box retailers after the big freeze. Some local plumbers say they have customers just now discovering damaged inflicted by temperatures that dipped below zero in Central Texas the week of Valentine's Day.
Chris Anderson, who owns the Smoot-Anderson Company plumbing supply house at 3400 Clay Ave., said he's seen nothing like it in 35 years.
"We had thousands of individuals trying to make their own repairs," Anderson said. "There were 300 people trying to get in the building that Monday morning after the freeze. Cars were parked up and down Clay Avenue.
"It reminded me of the old stadium days," said Anderson, recalling the old Floyd Casey Stadium that long operated near the plumbing parts store.
Anderson said the market had changed even before the ice storm, which seemed to push the situation over the edge. Since the Gulf Coast's last hurricane, in August, shipments were sporadic and prices soared.
"We do sell water heaters," Anderson said. "But one of the plants down there that makes the foam used to manufacture heaters has been affected. Now they're telling me it will be 15 to 17 weeks to get the heaters I carry."
He said his water heaters mostly are supplied by A.O. Smith.
February's winter storm disrupted power for millions across Texas and killed at least 111 people. But it also cut a swath through the plastics and petrochemical industry on the Texas Gulf Coast, an area still bouncing back from Hurricane Laura, which forced shuttering of the plants.
Plastic News, a trade publication, said since the winter storm "many material suppliers continue to have customers on . . . sales limits or other types of allocation. Market sources contacted by Plastics News said that supplies of many commodity plastics are limited, if available at all."
The same publication wrote that resin maker LyondellBasell Industries reported the firm's Gulf Coast manufacturing facilities "are finalizing storm-related repairs and have initiated the restart of some of our options."
The Dallas Morning News this week reported that Dallas-area home repair companies and hardware stores show that "PVC piping, parts for tankless water heaters, pipe fittings and patio furniture remain hard to find."
Waco merchants and plumbers saw the same scenario here.
"Our warehouse still looks low," said Tracy Kirkland, inventory manager at Circle Hardware & Lumber, commenting on water heater availability.
But Kirkland said conditions are improving from what they once were when the ice storm lingered and gaping holes began to appear in its inventory of plumbing supplies and PVC-generated products.
"Some things, we're still out of. We check with our suppliers every day," said Kirkland. "When this situation first began, some products just disappeared. We ordered from everywhere, from everyone we thought could help."
An office manager at Bukowski Brothers Plumbing, who asked that his name not be used, said some manufacturers of specialized parts are gaining ground after struggling to meet demand earlier this year.
The manager said Bukowski has a three weeks' call backlog that could stretch to six weeks if repair projects take longer than expected.
"We're still getting calls about leaks related to the freeze," said Joelene Zahirniak, a dispatcher at Cornerstone Plumbing. "If you call today, we can respond in two or three weeks. If you have no water, we try to get there faster. We still have people who are just now finding leaks."