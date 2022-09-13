Police clear campus at Waco High after report of shooting; No indication of credible threat

Waco police responded at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to a call reporting an active shooter at Waco High School, but determined there was not an active threat on the campus.

Officials gave the all clear at 3:40 p.m., and parents were picking up students at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

There was no active threat on the campus, at 2020 N. 42nd St., and no one at the school was found to have had an unauthorized weapon, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. She said police are looking into the possibility a fake weapon was present, but that no real weapons were found.

As police arrived, they followed their safety plan, clearing the campus room by room and building by building, Shipley said.

Waco Independent School District released a statement shortly after police descended on the school, saying police officials had received a report of a shooting inside a classroom at the high school, but that it appeared there was no credible threat.

Waco High School parents were instructed to pick up their kids at the Base at Extraco Events Center. Students who typically take a bus home were able to do so. Officials also implemented enhanced security measures at Waco ISD schools nearby.

After-school activities will continue as scheduled Tuesday, and Wednesday will be a normal school day, Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said.

Agencies at Waco High Tuesday afternoon included Waco police, Waco ISD police, Lacy Lakeview police, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response.

Shipley said there was only one phone call to police dispatch reporting an active shooter, and officials would expect to be flooded with calls in an active shooting situation.

Also Tuesday afternoon, Dallas officials responded to what they called a hoax incident. Dallas-area police received a call and responded Tuesday afternoon to Lincoln High School, cleared the school and determined the call was a hoax, Dallas ISD spokesperson Caren Rodriguez said.

This story will be updated.