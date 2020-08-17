Police: Dating site involved in shootings that killed one, wounded two

Waco police Monday said it appears an online dating app is connected to three related overnight shootings in the Brookview neighborhood, including one that left a 23-year-old man dead and two wounded.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said all three victims used a social-media dating site to arrange a meeting with the shooter.

Bynum declined to identify the dating site as the investigation remains ongoing. The three shootings occurred within a radius of less than a mile.

Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the intersection of North 34th Street and Brook Circle, where a vehicle had crashed into a pole, Bynum said. At the crash, police found a 23-year-old man who was unresponsive and discovered a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Bynum said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately available.

Earlier in the morning around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a corner store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, where a man said he had been shot, Bynum said. He reportedly told officers he was shot at a different location and drove to the store to get help.