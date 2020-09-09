Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fleeing to Mexico

A man accused of hitting a pedestrian in West Waco last month was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities when he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexican border back into the United States on Wednesday morning.

Oscar Valentin Lopez, 18, of Waco, was arrested in Webb County early Wednesday morning on three felony warrants connected to the Aug. 30 hit-and-run wreck that severely injured resident Ashley Bass in the Mountainview neighborhood, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Lopez was reportedly discovered trying to pass through a Laredo checkpoint after an unknown period in Mexico. Bynum said border authorities transferred him to Webb County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning.

Bass' husband, Jason Attas, said he received word early Wednesday morning that Lopez had been arrested. He said his wife remains hospitalized, but the news of Lopez's arrest was good news.

"I am relieved and grateful that there were a lot of different agencies involved," Attas said. "He will have his day in court, as he should, but I hope he pays dearly for what he did."