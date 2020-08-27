Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on China Spring Road

Waco police have identified a man who died when his motorcycle collided with a sedan late Tuesday afternoon near China Spring Road and Parker Springs Drive.

Officers found Charles Bobo, 32, of Waco, with fatal injuries when they responded to the crash at about 5 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Police believe Bobo was traveling south on China Spring Road and the sedan was coming from Parker Springs Drive, Bynum said. Parker Springs ends at its intersection with China Spring Road.

Bobo was not wearing a helmet, he said. The occupants of the sedan were not injured.

No charges related to the crash are expected, Bynum said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.