Police identify woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash
Police identify woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash

Emergency responders work a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Lake Shore Drive that killed a 55-year-old woman.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Police have identified the woman killed last week in a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Police said Debby Lynn Lopez, 55, died in the crash Thursday evening after she lost control of a Ford F-150 while driving east on Lake Shore, shortly after crossing Wooded Acres Drive. Lopez veered into the path of of GMC Yukon driving west on Lake Shore, police said at the time.

The collision forced the Yukon into a treeline. The driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries while Lopez died at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon was wearing a seat belt, but Lopez was not, police said.

