Police: Man burglarizing cars near Baylor arrested with stolen gun

Waco police arrested a man Thursday morning near Baylor University on a theft of a firearm charge, and he is considered a suspect in a burglary from a vehicle in the area, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded at 4 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of James Avenue and found Jake Wesley Satterwhite, 22, walking on James Avenue with a backpack, Bynum said. Satterwhite attempted to lie about his name, but officers were able to identify him, and he told officers he was in the area to commit thefts, he said.

Officers took Satterwhite into custody, searched him, and found a firearm that had previously been reported stolen out of Killeen, Bynum said. He also told officers the backpack he was carrying was taken from a vehicle in the area, Bynum said. The backpack has since been returned to its owner.

Officers reported Satterwhite was checking for unlocked car doors, Bynum wrote in a Waco Police Department Facebook post.

Satterwhite was arrested on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of failure to identify. He has been listed as a burglary of a motor vehicle suspect, because police are unsure if the vehicle's owner plans to press charges, Bynum said.