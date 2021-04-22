 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man burglarizing cars near Baylor arrested with stolen gun
0 comments

Police: Man burglarizing cars near Baylor arrested with stolen gun

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco police arrested a man Thursday morning near Baylor University on a theft of a firearm charge, and he is considered a suspect in a burglary from a vehicle in the area, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded at 4 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of James Avenue and found Jake Wesley Satterwhite, 22, walking on James Avenue with a backpack, Bynum said. Satterwhite attempted to lie about his name, but officers were able to identify him, and he told officers he was in the area to commit thefts, he said.

Jake Wesley Satterwhite

Satterwhite

Officers took Satterwhite into custody, searched him, and found a firearm that had previously been reported stolen out of Killeen, Bynum said. He also told officers the backpack he was carrying was taken from a vehicle in the area, Bynum said. The backpack has since been returned to its owner.

Officers reported Satterwhite was checking for unlocked car doors, Bynum wrote in a Waco Police Department Facebook post.

Satterwhite was arrested on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of failure to identify. He has been listed as a burglary of a motor vehicle suspect, because police are unsure if the vehicle's owner plans to press charges, Bynum said.

“She is not sure if she will press charges," he said. "She wanted to seek the counseling of family members before deciding that.”

Satterwhite remained in McLennan County Jail on $4,000 bond Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert